Arctic Economic Council Releases Comprehensive Report

TROMSØ, Norway, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Arctic Economic Council (AEC) is proud to announce the publication and release of its comprehensive report: Arctic Broadband, Recommendations for an Interconnected Arctic. This report analyzes the current state of broadband in the circumpolar far north, and details suggestions of how to facilitate the technology's deployment and adoption. The 30-page first-of-its-kind report is a product of the AEC's Telecommunications Working Group, chaired by former U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Robert McDowell.

"A comprehensive strategy for developing and utilizing broadband in the Arctic is critical for the region's economic future and for polar growth," said Tara Sweeney, AEC chair. "This is the first public document released from the AEC and highlights the hard work of our various working groups. Since our first meeting in Canada a little more than two years ago, our members have certainly hit the ground running."

The AEC Telecommunications Working Group was officially established in 2016, organized to draft a transnational broadband strategy for the Arctic region.

You can read or download a copy of Arctic Broadband, Recommendations for an Interconnected Arctic here.

ABOUT THE AEC

The AEC is a business forum established to facilitate Arctic business-to-business activities, promote responsible economic development and provide a circumpolar business perspective to the work of the Arctic Council. The inaugural meeting was held in September 2014 in Iqaluit, Nunavut Canada. It has a 42-member board from eight Arctic states and six permanent participant organizations. Finland will assume the chairmanship from the U.S. in 2017.

