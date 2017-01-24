Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Advanced Wound Care Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024" report to their offering.
Wound care management is a growing field that has been witnessing a number of technological advancements in recent years. There are various products available in the market which have made treatment of wounds easier.
The companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are focusing on incorporating advanced and innovative features in their products to differentiate them from other products available in the market. Companies operating in this market are focusing on acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance their market position.
The Global Advanced Wound Care Market has been segmented on the basis of type. The advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, biologics and therapy devices. The advanced wound care dressings market is further segmented on the basis of product type into foam dressings, film dressings, hydrogels, alginates, wound contact layers and super absorbent dressings.
The advanced wound care biologics market segment is sub-segmented into allografts, synthetic skin grafts, xenografts, and growth factors. The therapy devices segment is further classified on the basis of product type into NPWT devices, pressure relief devices, hyperbaric oxygen chambers (HBOT), wound debridement devices and physical therapies.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics, and community healthcare. The global Advanced Wound Care market is segmented into geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Players Operating in this market:
- 3M
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BSN Medical
- Baxter
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec Inc.
- Derma Sciences Inc.
- Devon Medical Products
- Ethicon Inc.
- Hollister Incorporated
- Human Biosciences Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation
- Medline Industries
- Medtronic
- MiMedx Inc.
- Molnylcke Health Care AB
- Organogenesis Inc.
- Paul Hartmann Limited
- Smith and Nephew
- Spiracur Inc.
- Talley Group
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jt3nmq/global_advanced.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124006388/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Wound Care