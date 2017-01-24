Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Advanced Wound Care Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024" report to their offering.

Wound care management is a growing field that has been witnessing a number of technological advancements in recent years. There are various products available in the market which have made treatment of wounds easier.

The companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are focusing on incorporating advanced and innovative features in their products to differentiate them from other products available in the market. Companies operating in this market are focusing on acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance their market position.

The Global Advanced Wound Care Market has been segmented on the basis of type. The advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, biologics and therapy devices. The advanced wound care dressings market is further segmented on the basis of product type into foam dressings, film dressings, hydrogels, alginates, wound contact layers and super absorbent dressings.

The advanced wound care biologics market segment is sub-segmented into allografts, synthetic skin grafts, xenografts, and growth factors. The therapy devices segment is further classified on the basis of product type into NPWT devices, pressure relief devices, hyperbaric oxygen chambers (HBOT), wound debridement devices and physical therapies.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics, and community healthcare. The global Advanced Wound Care market is segmented into geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Players Operating in this market:

3M

Acelity L.P. Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BSN Medical

Baxter

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

ConvaTec Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Devon Medical Products

Ethicon Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Human Biosciences Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Medline Industries

Medtronic

MiMedx Inc.

Molnylcke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Inc.

Paul Hartmann Limited

Smith and Nephew

Spiracur Inc.

Talley Group

