OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing on the latest steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.

Date: January 25, 2017 Time: 11 a.m. (EST) Location: National Press Theatre 150 Wellington Street Ottawa, Ontario

Senior officials will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.

Notes to editor / news director:

-- Media wishing to participate in the technical briefing by teleconference must register with Public Services and Procurement Canada's Media Relations Office at 819-420-5501.

The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration.

-- Cameras are permitted.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Public Services and Procurement Canada

819-420-5501

media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca



