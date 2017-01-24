The global ready-to-drink (RTD) infant milk marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005685/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global RTD infant milk market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global RTD infant milk marketfor 2017-2021. By distribution channel, the global RTD infant milk market is divided into in-store and online segments.

Mothers seeking for breastfeeding alternatives for specified maternal conditions, convenience, and flexibility is one of the major driving factors of the global RTD infant milk market. Since this product contains all the necessary ingredients like docosahexaenoic acid, lutein, and vitamin E, all of which are found in breastmilk, it is widely adopted by parents with young infants.

Technavio's research study segments the global RTD infant milk market into the following regions:

Americas

Europe

APAC

MEA

Americas: largest RTD infant milk market segment

"Parents are increasingly opting for baby foods having all-natural ingredients without any additives, which is augmenting the sales of organic baby foods, including ready-to-drink infant milk. The high product penetration in the US and Mexico mainly drives the growth of the market in the Americas," says Poonam Saini, one of the lead research analysts at Technavio for non-alcoholic beveragesresearch.

The control of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the manufacture of infant formulas ensures that these products are safe and are capable of promoting healthy growth among infants when on consumption. The in-store channel of distribution continues to account for the largest portion of the sales, with vendors trying to exploit the growing e-commerce channels.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55964

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Europe: new and innovative products will drive RTD infant milk market in the region

Consumers across Europe are experiencing an increase in disposable incomes, which is increasing the sales of organic and premium baby food products, irrespective of their price point. Also, the increasing emphasis of consumers on health is expected to impact sales of RTD infant milk directly. The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, and Italy are responsible for creating maximum revenue in the region. New product launches and product innovations will ensure an increasing demand through the forecast period.

APAC: fastest growing RTD infant milk market segment

"APAC will be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 4.32% through 2021. Favorable economic conditions, availability of organic baby food products, and an increasing middle-class population are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period," says Poonam.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for infant nutrition, witnessing consistent product quality, established brands, effective marketing, and innovative product launches. Another key driving factor of the market in the region is the high penetration of e-commerceand m-commerce platforms for sale of baby products. Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea occupied more than 75% of the RTD infant milk market in the region in 2016.

MEA: RTD infant milk market segment with the highest potential for growth

Easy access to healthcare and increasing awareness among parents is driving the market for ready-to-drink infant milk in MEA. Economic stability, availability of high-quality products, and the willingness among consumers to buy these products will drive market growth. MEA has a high growth potential, and vendors are capitalizing on this by using advanced technology and better-quality ingredients to provide premium products.

The top vendors in the global RTD infant milk market highlighted in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Danone

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Nestlé

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automatic Baby Swing Market 2017-2021

Global Baby Bottles Market 2017-2021

Global Baby Warming Devices Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like alcoholic beveragesfood, and food service. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005685/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com