TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Mukuba Resources Limited ("Mukuba" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MKU) announces that it has completed the debt settlement described in its press release of November 17, 2016.

Mukuba settled an aggregate of $117,011.74 of debt owed to arm's length parties in consideration for the issuance of 1,560,156 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.075 per share. The securities issued are legended and restricted from trading until May 25, 2017.

About Mukuba Resources

Mukuba does not currently have any undertaking or operating assets. Mukuba is seeking interests in viable projects in any sector which could create shareholder value. Any transaction Mukuba seeks to complete is subject to regulatory approval. Future announcements will be made on the progress of Mukuba.

