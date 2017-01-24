Vedanta Resources plc (the "Company") (LSE:VED) today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offers") any and all of its outstanding US$ 750,000,000 9.50% Bonds due 2018 (the "2018 Bonds") and US$ 1,200,000,000 6.00% Bonds due 2019 (the "2019 Bonds" and, together with the 2018 Bonds, the "Bonds"). The Tender Offers expired at 8:00 a.m. New York time, on 24 January 2017 (the "Expiration Time"). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to approximately US$ 370,868,000 of the 2018 Bonds and US$ $425,028,000 of the 2019 Bonds. Additionally, US$ 227,000 of the 2018 Bonds and US$ 200,000 of the 2019 Bonds were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 16 January 2017.

The Company has accepted for payment all of the Bonds validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time pursuant to the Tender Offers. In addition, the Company will accept any additional Bonds properly tendered by means of the guaranteed delivery procedures provided. On 30 January 2017, such tendering bondholders will receive the purchase price in the amount of US$ 1,081.25 per US$ 1,000 principal amount of 2018 Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase and US$ 1,025.00 per US$ 1,000 principal amount of 2019 Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the payment date.

The Company will arrange for cancellation of all Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase following purchase by the Company, and any Bonds not validly tendered will remain outstanding and accrue interest in accordance with their terms Following the cancellation of validly tendered Bonds, including Bonds validly tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, US$ $378,905,000 of the 2018 Bonds and US$ $774,772,000 of the 2019 Bonds will remain outstanding.

Vedanta Resources plc (LSE: VED) is a globally diversified oil and gas, metals and mining and commercial power generation company. Vedanta Resources plc's businesses are principally located in India with additional operations in Zambia, Australia, South Africa, Liberia and Namibia and over 70,000 employees worldwide. To learn more about Vedanta Resources plc, please visit its website at www.vedantaresources.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. The words "expect," "anticipate," "project," "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, estimates of future operating results are based on the Company's current complement of businesses, which is subject to change. For the Company, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause the Company's actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements.

The communication of this announcement, the tender offer memorandum dated 16 January 2017 relating to the Tender Offers (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may be communicated to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, being investment professionals as defined in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) persons who fall within Article 49 of the Order ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc."); or (iii) any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may lawfully be communicated. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum relate is available only to such persons or will be engaged only with such persons and other persons should not rely on it.

This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any related documents do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities in any circumstances or jurisdictions in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

This announcement should not be considered as an advertisement, invitation, offer, sale or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, whether by way of private placement or to the public in India.

