CrossAmerica Partners LP: to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Earnings Results on February 27

CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Earnings Results on February 27

ALLENTOWN, PA, January 24, 2017 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that the Partnership will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results after the market closes on Monday, February 27. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 28, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).

The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the passcode for both is 5854571#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com)). To listen to the audio webcast, go to http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/page.aspx?id=1107 (http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/page.aspx?id=1107).



After the live conference call, a replay will be available for a period of thirty days. The replay numbers are 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042 and the passcode for both is 5854571#. An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/page.aspx?id=1107 (http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/page.aspx?id=1107) within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.





About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of CST Brands, Inc., one of the largest independent retailers of motor fuels and convenience merchandise in North America. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,200 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com).

Contacts

Investors:

Randy Palmer, 210-692-2160

Karen Yeakel, 610-625-8005

Media:

Lisa Koenig, 210-692-2659

The DeBerry Group

Melissa Ludwig or Trish DeBerry, 210-223-2772





