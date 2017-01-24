MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) -

Key Performance Highlights for the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2016 vs. December 31, 2015 ($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted(1) -------------------------- --------------------------- Change Change 2015 2016 % / bps 2015 2016 % / bps -------- --------- ------- --------- --------- ------- Net income $66,114 $139,972 111.7% $105,398 $145,518 38.1% Diluted EPS 0.60 1.07 78.3 0.96 1.11 15.6 Net interest margin(2) 3.60% 3.44% (16) 3.67% 3.55% (12) Return on average tangible equity 8.70 14.34 564 13.86 14.90 104 Return on average tangible assets 0.73 1.15 42 1.17 1.20 3 Efficiency ratio(3) 69.6 52.2 (1,740) 50.8 46.2 (460)

Total portfolio loans reached a record $9.5 billion as of December 31, 2016.

Loan growth was $1.7 billion, or 21.2% (end of period balances, including acquired loans).

Loans to deposits ratio of 94.6%; total deposits were $10.1 billion at December 31, 2016.

Deposit growth was $1.5 billion, or 17.3% (end of period balances).

Core deposit 4 growth of $982.7 million, or 12.6% (end of period balances); over $8.8 billion in core deposits.

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended December 31, 2016 vs. December 31, 2015 ($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted(1) ------------------------- ------------------------- Change Change 2015 2016 % / bps 2015 2016 % / bps -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Net income $32,791 $40,996 25.0% $33,525 $39,954 19.2% Diluted EPS 0.25 0.31 24.0 0.26 0.30 15.4 Net interest margin(2) 3.62% 3.40% (22) 3.68% 3.52% (16) Return on average tangible equity 14.28 15.66 138 14.60 15.27 67 Return on average tangible assets 1.20 1.26 6 1.22 1.23 1 Efficiency ratio(3) 51.5 46.3 (520) 47.6 43.3 (430)

Annualized loan growth of 15.6% (end of period balances, including acquired loans) and 23.8% (average balances, including acquired loans) over the linked quarter.

Total deposits decreased $129.0 million over the linked quarter due to seasonal flows in municipal deposits. Total commercial and retail demand deposits grew $105.8 million, or an annualized growth rate of 9.3%.

Completed a common equity offering raising $91.0 million in net proceeds; intended use of proceeds is for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, funding potential acquisitions and other strategic business opportunities.

Completed the sale of the trust division in November 2016; realized a net gain on sale of $2.3 million.

Non-GAAP/adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 16. Net interest margin as adjusted is equal to net interest margin plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities. See page 19 for an explanation of the efficiency ratio. Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market and savings accounts and exclude certificates of deposit and brokered deposits, except for reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the "Company"), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $41.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2016 and net income of $32.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $140.0 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share for the same period in 2015. Results for 2015 included merger-related expense and other restructuring charges incurred in connection with the Hudson Valley Merger, and the results of operations of Hudson Valley for the period from June 30, 2015 (date of acquisition) through December 31, 2015.

President's Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our positive momentum in operating performance continued this quarter and throughout 2016, as evidenced by our ability to achieve record volumes in loans, revenues and profitability. As of December 31, 2016, our total assets reached $14.2 billion, compared to $12.0 billion a year ago. Our total portfolio loans ended at $9.5 billion, compared to $7.9 billion a year ago and our total deposits were $10.1 billion, compared to $8.6 billion a year ago. We end 2016 as a substantially larger, more diversified and more profitable company and we are making significant progress towards our goal of creating a high performing regional bank that focuses on serving commercial middle market clients and consumers.

"Our strategic initiatives have remained consistent. In 2016 we continued to grow our loans and deposits organically, recruit new commercial banking teams and augmented organic growth with opportunistic acquisitions of commercial finance businesses and portfolios. We also significantly reduced our network of financial centers and consolidated 12 locations during the year; we constantly evaluate opportunities to further reduce locations and are focused on maintaining a network in which all financial centers meet our profitability and efficiency targets. Finally, we simplified our operations by divesting our residential mortgage originations business and our trust division; these were businesses in which we did not have a competitive advantage and that were not in-line with our commercial banking strategy. We will reallocate the capital and resources from these divestitures to other businesses where we can achieve risk-adjusted returns that exceed our targets.

"The positive impact of our strategic initiatives is demonstrated in our results. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, our GAAP net income was $140.0 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. Our adjusted net income was $145.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.11, compared to $105.4 million and $0.96, respectively, for 2015. This represents growth in adjusted earnings and diluted earnings per share of 38.1% and 15.6%, respectively. Our return on average tangible assets for the year was 1.15% and return on average tangible equity was 14.34%. This compares to 0.73% and 8.70%, respectively, for 2015. Our adjusted return on average tangible assets for the year was 1.20% and adjusted return on average tangible equity was 14.90%. This compares to 1.17% and 13.86%, respectively, for 2015.

"Our performance in the fourth quarter was also strong. Our GAAP net income was $41.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Our adjusted net income was $40.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.30, compared to $33.5 million and $0.26, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2015. This represents growth in adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 19.2% and 15.4%, respectively. We have continued to focus on increasing our operating leverage. During the quarter, our reported operating efficiency ratio was 46.3% and our adjusted efficiency ratio was 43.3%. This represents an all-time low efficiency ratio and a decrease of 520 and 430 basis points, respectively, relative to the same quarter a year ago.

"We have a strong balance sheet with a diversified loan portfolio that grew by 21.2% in 2016 and which has a balanced mix of 43.8% commercial and industrial loans, 45.9% commercial real estate loans and 10.3% consumer loans. We maintained our loans to deposits ratio within our target range of 90% to 95% throughout the year and closed 2016 with a loans to deposits ratio of 94.6%. Our core deposits grew by $982.7 million, representing a growth rate of 12.6%. We have ample funding and capital to continue executing our strategy. We completed a common equity offering in November 2016 raising $91.0 million in net proceeds and are confident in our ability to continue generating organic growth in loans, deposits and acquisition opportunities.

"Lastly, we have declared a dividend on our common stock of $0.07 per share payable on February 21, 2017 to holders of record as of February 6, 2017. Thank you to all of our clients, employees and stockholders for driving our success in 2016 and we look forward to continue working with all of you in 2017 and beyond."

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

GAAP net income of $41.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016, included a pre-tax net loss on sale of securities of $102 thousand, a pre-tax net gain on the sale of the trust division of $2.3 million and the amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangibles of $610 thousand. Excluding the impact of these and other items, adjusted net income was $40.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms "adjusted" or "excluding". See the reconciliation of the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 16.

Net Interest Income and Margin ($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps -------------------------------------- --------------- Linked 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 Y-o-Y Qtr ------------ ------------ ------------ ------- ------- Interest income $ 106,224 $ 118,161 $ 123,075 15.9% 4.2% Interest expense 10,803 15,031 15,827 46.5 5.3 ------------ ------------ ------------ Net interest income $ 95,421 $ 103,130 $ 107,248 12.4 4.0 Accretion on acquired loans $ 7,090 $ 4,381 $ 4,504 (36.5)% 2.8% Yield on loans 4.65% 4.57% 4.49% (16) (8) Tax equivalent yield on investment securities 2.66 2.74 2.81 15 7 Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets 4.09 4.03 4.02 (7) (1) Cost of total deposits 0.26 0.37 0.36 10 (1) Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.39 0.54 0.53 14 (1) Cost of borrowings 2.04 1.75 1.72 (32) (3) Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.68 3.53 3.52 (16) (1) Average loans, includes loans held for sale $ 7,658,651 $ 8,744,508 $ 9,267,290 21.0% 6.0% Average investment securities 2,541,586 2,937,708 2,972,873 17.0 1.2 Average total earning assets 10,460,168 12,015,838 12,565,744 20.1 4.6 Average deposits 8,825,557 9,915,494 10,161,022 15.1 2.5

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with fourth quarter 2015

Net interest income was $107.2 million, an increase of $11.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. This was mainly due to an increase in average loans originated through our commercial banking teams and the acquisitions of NewStar Business Credit LLC ("NSBC"), which closed on March 31, 2016, and the franchise finance loan portfolio acquired from GE Capital, which closed in September 2016. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.49%, compared to 4.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2015.

Yield on loans included $4.5 million of accretion of the fair value discount associated with prior acquisitions compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Average commercial loans were $8.2 billion compared to $6.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of $1.6 billion or 24.6%.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities increased 15 basis points to 2.81%. Tax exempt securities grew to $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to $429.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The cost of total deposits was 36 basis points and the cost of borrowings was 1.72%, compared to 26 basis points and 2.04%, respectively, for the same period a year ago.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased seven basis points from the fourth quarter of 2015 to 4.02% for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.52% compared to 3.68% for the same period a year ago.

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2016

Net interest income increased $4.1 million compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase was mainly due to organic loan growth, as the average balance of loans increased $522.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the linked quarter. Net interest income also benefited from accretion of the fair value discount on acquired loans, which was $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Average interest bearing deposits increased by $224.6 million and average borrowings increased $193.5 million relative to the linked quarter, which resulted in an increase of $796 thousand in interest expense. The average borrowings included $65.0 million of subordinated notes issued on September 2, 2016, which were fully outstanding for the entire fourth quarter of 2016.

Other key components of the change in net interest income were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.49% in the quarter compared to 4.57% in the linked quarter.

Average commercial loans were $8.2 billion compared to $7.7 billion in the linked quarter, an increase of $495.2 million, or 25.5% on an annualized basis.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities increased seven basis points to 2.81% in the quarter.

The cost of total deposits decreased one basis point to 36 basis points in the quarter. The total cost of borrowings decreased three basis points to 1.72%.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased one basis point to 4.02% in the quarter.

Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.52% compared to 3.53% in the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income ($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % ------------------------------------- --------------- Linked 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 Y-o-Y Qtr ------------ ----------- ------------ ------- ------- Total non-interest income $ 16,081 $ 19,039 $ 16,057 (0.1)% (15.7)% Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (121) 3,433 (102) (15.7) NM Net gain on sale of trust division - - 2,255 NM NM ------------ ----------- ------------ Adjusted non-interest income $ 16,202 $ 15,606 $ 13,904 (14.2) (10.9)

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with fourth quarter 2015

Excluding net (loss) gain on sale of securities and net gain on sale of the trust division, adjusted non-interest income declined $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $13.9 million compared to $16.2 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to a decrease in mortgage banking fee income of $2.1 million resulting from the sale of our residential mortgage originations business, which was completed in the third quarter of 2016, and a decrease of $1.1 million in deposit fees and service charges associated mainly with the impact of the Durbin Amendment, which decreased our interchange revenue effective July 1, 2016. Bank owned life insurance income also decreased $459 thousand relative to the same period a year ago. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other non-interest income of $1.9 million, which was due to an increase in letters of credit fees, higher other commissions and loan fees and loan swap fees mainly generated from the NSBC Acquisition and our commercial banking teams.

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2016

Excluding net (loss) gain on sale of securities and net gain on sale of the trust division, adjusted non-interest income decreased $1.7 million from $15.6 million in the linked quarter ended September 30, 2016 to $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This was mainly due to lower accounts receivable and factoring commissions of $750 thousand due to seasonality in the factoring business which experiences peak volumes in the third quarter; lower mortgage banking fee income of $502 thousand as a result of the sale of our residential mortgage originations business; lower investment management fees of $521 thousand due to the sale of the trust division; and lower deposit fees and service charges of $240 thousand. These declines were partially offset by an increase of $869 thousand in other non-interest income due to higher letters of credit fees and higher other commissions and loan fees, which were mainly due to higher loan syndication and loan participation activity.

Non-interest Expense ($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps -------------------------------- ---------------- Linked 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 Y-o-Y Qtr ---------- ---------- ---------- ------- -------- Compensation and benefits $ 29,868 $ 32,501 $ 32,060 7.3% (1.4)% Occupancy and office operations 9,306 8,021 8,372 (10.0) 4.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,013 - - (100.0) Charge for asset write- downs and severance - 2,000 - NM NM Other expenses 18,245 18,721 16,640 (8.8) (11.1) ---------- ---------- ---------- Total non-interest expense $ 57,419 $ 62,256 $ 57,072 (0.6) (8.3) Full time equivalent employees ("FTEs") at period end 1,089 995 970 (10.9) (2.5) Financial centers at period end 52 41 42 (19.2) 2.4 Efficiency ratio, as reported 51.5% 51.0% 46.3% 5.2 4.7 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 47.6 45.8 43.3 4.3 2.5

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with fourth quarter 2015

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2015, from $57.4 million to $57.1 million, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Contributing to the decline in non-interest expense was a decrease of $934 thousand in occupancy and office operations, which was mainly due to the consolidation of 12 financial centers and other locations in 2016. Other expenses declined due to lower amortization of intangible assets of $550 thousand, as certain non-compete intangible assets from prior acquisitions are now fully amortized. Regulatory fees and assessments decreased by $756 thousand, as FDIC deposit insurance fees assessed to the Bank were reduced. Partially offsetting these declines was an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which is mainly due to an increase in personnel as a result of the NSBC acquisition and the continued growth of our commercial banking teams.

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2016

Non-interest expense declined $5.2 million from $62.3 million in the linked quarter to $57.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Loss on extinguishment of debt and charge for assets write-downs and severance, which were related to the divestiture of the residential mortgage originations business and the extinguishment of a portion of the Company's senior notes, did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2016. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $441 thousand between the periods, mainly due to the sale of the trust division and the residential mortgage originations business. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in occupancy and office operations of $351 thousand due to real estate taxes and higher utilities expense incurred in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense at an effective tax rate of 32.5% for the fourth quarter of 2016, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2015. The effective tax rate in the linked quarter ended September 30, 2016 was 31.2%. The Company has estimated an effective tax rate of 32.5% for 2016. Based on the continued growth of tax-exempt loans, municipal securities and current tax law, the Company anticipates its effective income tax rate in 2017 will remain between 32% and 33%. However, the effective income tax rate may change materially should changes to current tax law be enacted in 2017. Any changes to current tax law may also have an impact on the Company's deferred tax position.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2016 ($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps -------------------------------------- --------------- Linked 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 Y-o-Y Qtr ------------ ------------ ------------ ------- ------- Total assets $11,955,952 $13,617,228 $14,178,447 18.6% 4.1% Total portfolio loans, gross 7,859,360 9,168,741 9,527,230 21.2 3.9 Commercial & industrial ("C&I") loans 3,131,028 4,097,767 4,171,950 33.2 1.8 Commercial real estate loans 3,715,779 4,107,072 4,374,104 17.7 6.5 Total commercial loans 6,846,807 8,204,839 8,546,054 24.8 4.2 Total deposits 8,580,007 10,197,253 10,068,259 17.3 (1.3) Core deposits 7,822,636 9,002,188 8,805,301 12.6 (2.2) Investment securities 2,643,823 2,797,717 3,069,398 16.1 9.7 Total borrowings 1,525,344 1,451,526 2,056,612 34.8 41.7 Loans to deposits 91.6% 89.9% 94.6% 3.0 4.7 Core deposits to total deposits 91.2 88.3 87.5 (3.70) (0.80) Investment securities to total assets 22.1 20.5 21.6 (0.5) 1.1

Highlights in balance sheet items as of December 31, 2016 were the following:

C&I loans (which include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 43.8%, commercial real estate loans represented 43.5%, consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 10.3%, and acquisition, development and construction loans represented 2.4% of the total loan portfolio.

Commercial loan growth, which includes all C&I loans, commercial real estate and acquisition, development and construction loans, was $1.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016, which included $162.0 million of franchise financing loans acquired from GE Capital and $320.4 million of asset-based lending loans acquired from NSBC.

Aggregate exposure to taxi medallion relationships was $51.7 million, which represented 0.54% of total loans as of December 31, 2016, compared to $62.0 million, or 0.79% as of December 31, 2015.

Total deposits at December 31, 2016 decreased $129.0 million, or 1.3%, compared to September 30, 2016, and increased $1.5 billion, or 17.3%, over December 31, 2015. The decline in deposits was due to seasonal flows in municipal deposits, which typically reach their peak in September in connection with tax collections.

Core deposits at December 31, 2016 decreased $196.9 million, or 2.2%, compared to September 30, 2016, due to a seasonal decrease in municipal deposits. Core deposits increased $982.7 million, or 12.6%, over December 31, 2015.

Credit Quality ($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps -------------------------------- --------------- Linked 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 Y-o-Y Qtr ---------- ---------- ---------- ------- ------- Provision for loan losses $ 5,500 $ 5,500 $ 5,500 -% -% Net charge-offs 2,966 1,960 1,283 (56.7) (34.5) Allowance for loan losses 50,145 59,405 63,622 26.9 7.1 Non-performing loans 66,411 81,067 78,853 18.7 (2.7) Net charge-offs annualized 0.15% 0.09% 0.06% 9.0 3.0 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.64 0.65 0.67 3.0 2.0 Total valuation balances recorded against portfolio loans to adjusted gross portfolio loans(6) 1.16 1.10 1.05 (11.0) (5.0) Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 75.5 73.3 80.7 520 740

6 See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure on page 18.

Provision for loan losses was $5.5 million for all periods presented above; in the fourth quarter of 2016, provision for loan losses was $4.2 million greater than net charge-offs of $1.3 million. Allowance coverage ratios increased to 0.67% of total loans and 80.7% of non-performing loans. The increase in non-performing loans at September 30, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015 was mainly due to one taxi medallion relationship; non-performing loans decreased by $2.2 million to $78.9 million relative to the linked quarter.

As a result of purchase accounting, a substantial portion of the loans acquired in prior merger transactions do not have an allocation in the allowance for loan losses as the performance of these loans remains satisfactory. The total valuation balances recorded against portfolio loans to adjusted gross portfolio loans 6 was 1.16% and 1.05% at December 31, 2015 and December 31, 2016, respectively.

Aggregate exposure to taxi medallion relationships as of December 31, 2016 was $51.7 million. This represented a decrease of $215 thousand relative to the linked quarter.

Capital ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps -------------------------------------- --------------- Six 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 Y-o-Y months ------------ ------------ ------------ ------- ------- Total stockholders' equity $ 1,665,073 $ 1,765,160 $ 1,855,183 11.4% 5.1% Goodwill and intangible assets 748,066 765,858 762,953 2.0 (0.4) ------------ ------------ ------------ Tangible stockholders' equity $ 917,007 $ 999,302 $ 1,092,230 19.1 9.3 Common shares outstanding 130,006,926 130,853,673 135,257,570 4.0 3.4 Book value per share $ 12.81 $ 13.49 $ 13.72 7.1 1.7 Tangible book value per share 7.05 7.64 8.08 14.6 5.8 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.18% 7.78% 8.14% (0.04) 0.36 Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.03 8.31 8.95 (0.08) 0.64 Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.65 8.72 9.08 (0.57) 0.36

The increase in stockholders' equity of $190.1 million to $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015 was mainly the result of net income of $140.0 million, the common equity offering completed in November 2016, which raised $91.0 million in net proceeds, and stock option exercises and stock-based compensation, which totaled $8.4 million. These increases were partially offset by declared dividends of $36.4 million and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $14.5 million. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss was primarily due to a change in the fair value of our available for sale securities portfolio.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $763.0 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $14.9 million compared to December 31, 2015, which was due to the NSBC Acquisition, and was partially offset by amortization of intangibles of $12.4 million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding increased to 132.3 million and 133.0 million, respectively, compared to 130.2 million basic shares and 130.9 million diluted shares, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Total common shares outstanding at December 31, 2016 were approximately 135.3 million.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 ------------- ------------- ------------- Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,513 $ 380,458 $ 293,646 Investment securities 2,643,823 2,797,717 3,069,398 Loans held for sale 34,110 81,695 41,889 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial 3,131,028 4,097,767 4,171,950 Commercial real estate 3,529,381 3,895,176 4,144,018 Acquisition, development and construction 186,398 211,896 230,086 Residential mortgage 713,036 672,355 697,108 Consumer 299,517 291,547 284,068 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total portfolio loans, gross 7,859,360 9,168,741 9,527,230 Allowance for loan losses (50,145) (59,405) (63,622) ------------- ------------- ------------- Total portfolio loans, net 7,809,215 9,109,336 9,463,608 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 116,758 107,670 135,098 Accrued interest receivable 31,531 42,107 43,319 Premises and equipment, net 63,362 58,761 57,318 Goodwill 670,699 696,600 696,600 Other intangibles 77,367 69,258 66,353 Bank owned life insurance 196,288 198,556 199,889 Other real estate owned 14,614 16,422 13,619 Other assets 68,672 58,648 97,710 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total assets $ 11,955,952 $ 13,617,228 $ 14,178,447 ============= ============= ============= Liabilities: Deposits $ 8,580,007 $ 10,197,253 $ 10,068,259 FHLB borrowings 1,409,885 1,181,498 1,791,000 Other borrowings 16,566 21,191 16,642 Senior notes 98,893 76,388 76,469 Subordinated notes - 172,449 172,501 Mortgage escrow funds 13,778 15,836 13,572 Other liabilities 171,750 187,453 184,821 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 10,290,879 11,852,068 12,323,264 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,367 1,367 1,411 Additional paid-in capital 1,506,612 1,504,777 1,597,287 Treasury stock (76,190) (66,262) (66,188) Retained earnings 245,408 317,385 349,308 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (12,124) 7,893 (26,635) ------------- ------------- ------------- Total stockholders' equity 1,665,073 1,765,160 1,855,183 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,955,952 $ 13,617,228 $ 14,178,447 ============= ============= ============= Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 130,006,926 130,853,673 135,257,570 Book value per share $ 12.81 $ 13.49 $ 13.72 Tangible book value per share 7.05 7.64 8.08

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended ------------------------------------- ----------------------- 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 89,707 $ 100,503 $ 104,651 $ 292,496 $ 390,847 Securities taxable 12,201 9,870 9,125 39,369 42,540 Securities non-taxable 3,139 6,751 8,036 12,076 23,669 Other earning assets 1,177 1,037 1,263 4,200 4,495 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Total interest and dividend income 106,224 118,161 123,075 348,141 461,551 Interest expense: Deposits 5,728 9,201 9,252 17,478 33,189 Borrowings 5,075 5,830 6,575 19,447 24,093 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Total interest expense 10,803 15,031 15,827 36,925 57,282 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Net interest income 95,421 103,130 107,248 311,216 404,269 Provision for loan losses 5,500 5,500 5,500 15,700 20,000 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 89,921 97,630 101,748 295,516 384,269 Non-interest income: Accounts receivable / factoring commissions and other fees 4,389 4,898 4,148 17,088 17,695 Mortgage banking income 2,762 1,153 651 11,405 6,173 Deposit fees and service charges 4,241 3,407 3,167 15,871 15,166 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (121) 3,433 (102) 4,837 7,522 Bank owned life insurance 1,792 1,891 1,333 5,235 5,832 Investment management fees 877 1,086 565 2,397 3,710 Other 2,141 3,171 6,295 5,918 14,889 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Total non- interest income 16,081 19,039 16,057 62,751 70,987 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 29,868 32,501 32,060 104,939 125,916 Stock-based compensation plans 1,281 1,673 1,557 4,581 6,518 Occupancy and office operations 9,306 8,021 8,372 32,915 34,486 Amortization of intangible assets 3,431 3,241 2,881 10,043 12,416 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 2,287 2,151 1,531 7,380 8,240 Other real estate owned, net 87 721 206 274 2,051 Merger-related expenses - - - 17,079 265 Defined benefit plan termination charge - - - 13,384 - Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - 1,013 - - 9,729 Other 11,159 12,935 10,465 69,723 48,281 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Total non- interest expense 57,419 62,256 57,072 260,318 247,902 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Income before income tax expense 48,583 54,413 60,733 97,949 207,354 Income tax expense 15,792 16,991 19,737 31,835 67,382 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Net income $ 32,791 $ 37,422 $ 40,996 $ 66,114 $ 139,972 ============ =========== ============ =========== =========== Weighted average common shares: Basic 129,812,551 130,239,193 132,271,761 109,907,645 130,607,994 Diluted 130,354,779 130,875,614 132,995,762 110,329,353 131,234,462 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.60 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings per share 0.25 0.29 0.31 0.60 1.07 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended ----------------------------------------------------------- End of Period 12/31/2015 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 ---------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total assets $11,955,952 $12,865,356 $13,065,248 $13,617,228 $14,178,447 Tangible assets(1) 11,207,886 12,092,966 12,296,123 12,851,370 13,415,494 Securities available for sale 1,921,032 1,894,820 1,613,013 1,417,617 1,677,977 Securities held to maturity 722,791 952,922 1,367,046 1,380,100 1,391,421 Portfolio loans 7,859,360 8,286,163 8,594,295 9,168,741 9,527,230 Goodwill 670,699 696,600 696,600 696,600 696,600 Other intangibles 77,367 75,790 72,525 69,258 66,353 Deposits 8,580,007 9,328,622 9,785,556 10,197,253 10,068,259 Municipal deposits (included above) 1,140,206 1,285,264 1,184,231 1,551,147 1,270,921 Borrowings 1,525,344 1,675,508 1,309,954 1,451,526 2,056,612 Stockholders' equity 1,665,073 1,698,133 1,735,994 1,765,160 1,855,183 Tangible equity(1) 917,007 925,743 966,869 999,302 1,092,230 Quarterly Average Balances ---------------- Total assets 11,622,621 12,001,370 12,700,038 13,148,201 13,671,676 Tangible assets(1) 10,872,287 11,253,958 11,929,107 12,380,448 12,907,133 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 3,444,774 3,587,341 3,694,162 3,823,853 3,963,216 Acquisition, development and construction 181,550 179,420 197,489 215,798 224,735 Commercial and industrial: Traditional commercial and industrial 1,232,941 1,201,960 1,229,473 1,274,194 1,383,013 Asset based lending 304,113 304,779 636,383 640,931 700,285 Payroll finance 199,856 192,428 187,887 162,938 218,365 Warehouse lending 293,387 248,831 301,882 404,156 551,746 Factored receivables 210,081 181,974 183,051 200,471 231,554 Equipment financing 587,445 616,995 630,922 652,531 586,078 Public sector finance 145,701 179,147 226,929 350,244 361,339 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total commercial and industrial 2,973,524 2,926,114 3,396,527 3,685,465 4,032,380 Residential mortgage 777,561 755,564 729,685 727,304 759,692 Consumer 281,242 297,028 295,666 292,088 287,267 Loans, total(2) 7,658,651 7,745,467 8,313,529 8,744,508 9,267,290 Securities (taxable) 2,111,953 2,139,547 2,032,518 1,838,775 1,814,649 Securities (non- taxable) 429,633 593,777 837,133 1,098,933 1,158,224 Other interest earning assets 259,931 401,565 375,244 333,622 325,581 Total earning assets 10,460,168 10,880,356 11,558,424 12,015,838 12,565,744 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 3,017,727 3,009,085 3,059,562 3,196,204 3,217,156 Interest bearing demand 1,485,690 1,607,227 2,016,365 2,107,669 2,116,708 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 962,766 814,485 809,123 827,647 798,090 Money market 2,808,734 2,866,666 3,056,188 3,174,536 3,395,542 Certificates of deposit 550,640 619,154 620,759 609,438 633,526 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 8,825,557 8,916,617 9,561,997 9,915,494 10,161,022 Borrowings 988,550 1,274,605 1,304,442 1,324,001 1,517,482 Stockholders' equity 1,661,282 1,686,274 1,711,902 1,751,414 1,805,790 Tangible equity(1) 910,948 938,862 940,971 983,661 1,041,247 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure on page 16.

2 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for loan losses.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended ------------------------------------------------------------ Per Share Data 12/31/2015 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 ------------------------------------------------------------ Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share 0.25 0.18 0.29 0.29 0.31 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non- GAAP(1) 0.26 0.25 0.27 0.29 0.30 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per share 12.81 13.01 13.29 13.49 13.72 Tangible book value per share 7.05 7.09 7.40 7.64 8.08 Shares of common stock o/s 130,006,926 130,548,989 130,620,463 130,853,673 135,257,570 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 129,812,551 129,974,025 130,081,465 130,239,193 132,271,761 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 130,354,779 130,500,975 130,688,729 130,875,614 132,995,762 Performance Ratios (annualized) --------------- Return on average assets 1.12% 0.80% 1.20% 1.13% 1.19% Return on average equity 7.83% 5.67% 8.87% 8.50% 9.03% Return on average tangible assets, as reported(1) 1.20% 0.85% 1.27% 1.20% 1.26% Return on average tangible equity, as reported(1) 14.28% 10.18% 16.14% 15.13% 15.66% Return on average tangible assets, as adjusted(1) 1.22% 1.15% 1.19% 1.21% 1.23% Return on average tangible equity, as adjusted(1) 14.60% 13.78% 15.14% 15.28% 15.27% Efficiency ratio, as adjusted(1) 47.6% 48.9% 47.2% 45.8% 43.3% Analysis of Net Interest Income --------------- Yield on loans 4.65% 4.62% 4.68% 4.57% 4.49% Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent(2) 2.66% 2.65% 2.76% 2.74% 2.81% Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent(2) 4.09% 4.00% 4.09% 4.03% 4.02% Cost of total deposits 0.26% 0.29% 0.35% 0.37% 0.36% Cost of borrowings 2.04% 1.92% 1.73% 1.75% 1.72% Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.63% 0.70% 0.72% 0.74% 0.74% Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis(2) 3.46% 3.30% 3.37% 3.29% 3.28% Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.62% 3.46% 3.49% 3.41% 3.40% Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis(2) 3.68% 3.53% 3.60% 3.53% 3.52% Capital --------------- Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company(3) 9.03% 8.60% 8.36% 8.31% 8.95% Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only(3) 9.65% 9.16% 8.84% 8.72% 9.08% Tier 1 risk- based capital ratio - Bank only(3) 11.45% 10.89% 10.70% 10.42% 10.86% Total risk- based capital ratio - Bank only(3) 12.00% 12.60% 12.37% 12.66% 13.05% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Company(1) 8.18% 7.66% 7.86% 7.78% 8.14% Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement --------------- Interest and dividend income $ 106,224 $ 106,006 $ 114,309 $ 118,161 $ 123,075 Interest expense 10,803 12,496 13,929 15,031 15,827 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income 95,421 93,510 100,380 103,130 107,248 Provision for loan losses 5,500 4,000 5,000 5,500 5,500 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 89,921 89,510 95,380 97,630 101,748 Non-interest income 16,081 15,430 20,442 19,039 16,057 Non-interest expense 57,419 68,931 59,640 62,256 57,072 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before income tax expense 48,583 36,009 56,182 54,413 60,733 Income tax expense 15,792 12,243 18,412 16,991 19,737 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 32,791 $ 23,766 $ 37,770 $ 37,422 $ 40,996 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 16.

2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on municipal securities divided by the applicable Federal tax rate of 35%.

3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company's and Bank's regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended ------------------------------------------------------ Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 12/31/2015 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Balance, beginning of period $ 47,611 $ 50,145 $ 53,014 55,865 $ 59,405 Provision for loan losses 5,500 4,000 5,000 5,500 5,500 Loan charge-offs(1): Traditional commercial & industrial (281) (489) (429) (570) (219) Asset based lending - - - - - Payroll finance - - (28) - - Factored receivables (21) (81) (792) (60) (267) Equipment financing (1,463) (457) (572) (377) (576) Commercial real estate (1,134) (4) (100) (630) (225) Multi-family - - (18) (399) - Acquisition development & construction - - - - - Residential mortgage (524) (224) (209) (338) (274) Consumer (810) (511) (532) (259) (313) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total charge offs (4,233) (1,766) (2,680) (2,633) (1,874) Recoveries of loans previously charged- off(1): Traditional commercial & industrial 675 313 153 381 152 Asset based lending - 16 46 - - Payroll finance 24 4 28 - - Factored receivables 14 24 17 10 10 Equipment financing 409 108 102 123 227 Commercial real estate 56 21 53 111 168 Multi-family 9 2 - - - Acquisition development & construction 43 - 104 - - Residential mortgage - 28 1 - 1 Consumer 37 119 27 48 33 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total recoveries 1,267 635 531 673 591 Net loan charge-offs (2,966) (1,131) (2,149) (1,960) (1,283) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Balance, end of period $ 50,145 $ 53,014 $ 55,865 $ 59,405 $ 63,622 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans ("NPLs") non-accrual $ 65,737 $ 84,436 $ 79,036 $ 77,794 $ 77,163 NPLs still accruing 674 1,002 528 3,273 1,690 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total NPLs 66,411 85,438 79,564 81,067 78,853 Other real estate owned 14,615 14,527 16,590 16,422 13,619 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 81,026 $ 99,965 $ 96,154 $ 97,489 $ 92,472 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 67,996 $ 19,168 $ 18,653 $ 17,683 $ 15,100 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.15% 0.06% 0.10% 0.09% 0.06% NPLs as a % of total loans 0.84 1.03 0.93 0.88 0.83 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.68 0.78 0.74 0.72 0.65 Allowance for loan losses as a % of NPLs 75.5 62.0 70.2 73.3 80.7 Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.64 0.64 0.65 0.65 0.67 Total valuation balances recorded against portfolio loans to adjusted gross portfolio loans(2) 1.16 1.17 1.11 1.10 1.05 Special mention loans $ 68,003 $ 101,560 $ 103,710 $ 101,784 $ 104,569 Substandard loans 129,665 131,919 125,571 112,551 95,152 Doubtful loans 713 556 330 932 541 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance in the period presented above.

2 See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure on page 18.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended --------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2016 December 31, 2016 ---------------------------- ---------------------------- Average Yield Average Yield balance Interest /Rate balance Interest /Rate ------------ --------- ----- ------------ --------- ----- (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 7,725,116 $ 89,905 4.63% $ 8,220,331 $ 94,043 4.55% Consumer loans 292,088 3,269 4.45% 287,267 3,187 4.41% Residential mortgage loans 727,304 7,329 4.03% 759,692 7,422 3.91% ------------ --------- ------------ --------- Total net loans(1) 8,744,508 100,503 4.57% 9,267,290 104,652 4.49% Securities taxable 1,838,775 9,870 2.14% 1,814,649 9,993 2.19% Securities non- taxable 1,098,933 10,386 3.78% 1,158,224 11,027 3.81% Interest earning deposits 230,478 167 0.29% 215,120 200 0.37% FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 103,144 870 3.36% 110,461 1,063 3.83% ------------ --------- ------------ --------- Total securities and other earning assets 3,271,330 21,293 2.59% 3,298,454 22,283 2.69% ------------ --------- ------------ --------- Total interest earning assets 12,015,838 121,796 4.03% 12,565,744 126,935 4.02% Non-interest earning assets 1,132,363 1,105,932 ------------ ------------ Total assets $13,148,201 $13,671,676 ============ ============ Interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 2,107,669 $ 1,856 0.35% $ 2,116,708 $ 1,763 0.33% Savings deposits(2) 827,647 1,515 0.73% 798,090 1,285 0.64% Money market deposits 3,174,536 4,357 0.55% 3,395,542 4,693 0.55% Certificates of deposit 609,438 1,473 0.96% 633,526 1,511 0.95% ------------ --------- ------------ --------- Total interest bearing deposits 6,719,290 9,201 0.54% 6,943,866 9,252 0.53% Senior notes 90,953.847 1,328 5.84% 76,415 1,113 5.79% Other borrowings 1,104,581 2,733 0.98% 1,268,591 3,113 0.98% Subordinated notes 128,466 1,769 5.51% 172,476 2,349 5.42% ------------ --------- ------------ --------- Total borrowings 1,324,001 5,830 1.75% 1,517,482 6,575 1.72% ------------ --------- ------------ --------- Total interest bearing liabilities 8,043,291 15,031 0.74% 8,461,348 15,827 0.74% Non-interest bearing deposits 3,196,204 3,217,156 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 157,292 187,382 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 11,396,787 11,865,886 Stockholders' equity 1,751,414 1,805,790 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,148,201 $13,671,676 ============ ============ Net interest rate spread(3) 3.29% 3.28% Net interest earning assets(4) $ 3,972,547 $ 4,104,396 ============ ============ Net interest margin - tax equivalent 106,765 3.53% 111,108 3.52% Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,635) (3,860) --------- --------- Net interest income $103,130 $107,248 ========= ========= Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 149.4% 148.5% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 Average balances include the effect of net deferred loan origination fees and costs, allowance for loan losses and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended -------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2015 December 31, 2016 --------------------------- ---------------------------- Average Yield Average Yield balance Interest /Rate balance Interest /Rate ------------ -------- ----- ------------ --------- ----- (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 6,599,848 $79,009 4.75% $ 8,220,331 $ 94,043 4.55% Consumer loans 281,242 3,158 4.45% 287,267 3,187 4.41% Residential mortgage loans 777,561 7,540 3.88% 759,692 7,422 3.91% ------------ -------- ------------ --------- Total net loans(1) 7,658,651 89,707 4.65% 9,267,290 104,652 4.49% ------------ -------- Securities taxable 2,111,953 12,201 2.29% 1,814,649 9,993 2.19% Securities non- taxable 429,633 4,831 4.50% 1,158,224 11,027 3.81% Interest earning deposits 168,199 77 0.18% 215,120 200 0.37% FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 91,732 1,100 4.76% 110,461 1,063 3.83% ------------ -------- ------------ --------- Total securities and other earning assets 2,801,517 18,209 2.58% 3,298,454 22,283 2.69% ------------ -------- ------------ --------- Total interest earning assets 10,460,168 107,916 4.09% 12,565,744 126,935 4.02% Non-interest earning assets 1,162,453 1,105,932 ------------ ------------ Total assets $11,622,621 $13,671,676 ============ ============ Interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 1,485,690 $ 890 0.24% $ 2,116,708 $ 1,763 0.33% Savings deposits(2) 962,766 617 0.25% 798,090 1,285 0.64% Money market deposits 2,808,734 3,283 0.46% 3,395,542 4,693 0.55% Certificates of deposit 550,640 938 0.68% 633,526 1,511 0.95% ------------ -------- ------------ --------- Total interest bearing deposits 5,807,830 5,728 0.39% 6,943,866 9,252 0.53% Senior notes 98,827 1,476 5.93% 76,415 1,113 5.79% Other borrowings 889,723 3,599 1.60% 1,268,591 3,113 0.98% Subordinated notes - - -% 172,476 2,349 5.42% ------------ -------- ------------ --------- Total borrowings 988,550 5,075 2.04% 1,517,482 6,575 1.72% ------------ -------- ------------ --------- Total interest bearing liabilities 6,796,380 10,803 0.63% 8,461,348 15,827 0.74% ------------ Non-interest bearing deposits 3,017,727 3,217,156 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 147,232 187,382 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 9,961,339 11,865,886 Stockholders' equity 1,661,282 1,805,790 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $11,622,621 $13,671,676 ============ ============ Net interest rate spread(3) 3.46% 3.28% Net interest earning assets(4) $ 3,663,788 $ 4,104,396 ============ ============ Net interest margin - tax equivalent 97,113 3.68% 111,108 3.52% Less tax equivalent adjustment (1,692) (3,860) -------- --------- Net interest income $95,421 $107,248 ======== ========= Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 153.9% 148.5% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 Average balances include the effect of net deferred loan origination fees and costs, allowance for loan losses and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend on page 18. As of and for the Quarter Ended ------------------------------------------------------------ 12/31/2015 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 ------------------------------------------------------------ The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible equity and the tangible equity ratio(1): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $11,955,952 $12,865,356 $13,065,248 $13,617,228 $14,178,447 Goodwill and other intangibles (748,066) (772,390) (769,125) (765,858) (762,953) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Tangible assets 11,207,886 12,092,966 12,296,123 12,851,370 13,415,494 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Stockholders' equity 1,665,073 1,698,133 1,735,994 1,765,160 1,855,183 Goodwill and other intangibles (748,066) (772,390) (769,125) (765,858) (762,953) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Tangible stockholders' equity 917,007 925,743 966,869 999,302 1,092,230 Common stock outstanding at period end 130,006,926 130,548,989 130,620,463 130,853,673 135,257,570 Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 13.93% 13.20% 13.29% 12.96% 13.08% Book value per share $ 12.81 $ 13.01 $ 13.29 $ 13.49 $ 13.72 Tangible equity as a % of tangible assets 8.18% 7.66% 7.86% 7.78% 8.14% Tangible book value per share $ 7.05 $ 7.09 $ 7.40 $ 7.64 $ 8.08 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity(2): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average stockholders' equity $ 1,661,282 $ 1,686,274 $ 1,711,902 $ 1,751,414 $ 1,805,790 Average goodwill and other intangibles (750,334) (747,412) (770,931) (767,753) (764,543) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Average tangible stockholders' equity 910,948 938,862 940,971 983,661 1,041,247 Net income 32,791 23,766 37,770 37,422 40,996 Net income, if annualized 130,095 95,586 151,910 148,874 163,093 Reported return on average tangible equity 14.28% 10.18% 16.14% 15.13% 15.66% Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 17) $ 33,525 $ 32,159 $ 35,414 $ 37,793 $ 39,954 Annualized adjusted net income 133,007 129,343 142,434 150,350 158,947 Adjusted return on average tangible equity 14.60% 13.78% 15.14% 15.28% 15.27% The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on tangible assets and adjusted return on tangible assets(3): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average assets $11,622,621 $12,001,370 $12,700,038 $13,148,201 $13,671,676 Average goodwill and other intangibles (750,334) (747,412) (770,931) (767,753) (764,543) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Average tangible assets 10,872,287 11,253,958 11,929,107 12,380,448 12,907,133 Net income 32,791 23,766 37,770 37,422 40,996 Net income, if annualized 130,095 95,586 151,910 148,874 163,093 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.20% 0.85% 1.27% 1.20% 1.26% Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 17) $ 33,525 $ 32,159 $ 35,414 $ 37,793 $ 39,954 Annualized adjusted net income 133,007 129,343 142,434 150,350 158,947 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.22% 1.15% 1.19% 1.21% 1.23% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend on page 18. As of and for the Quarter Ended ------------------------------------------------------------ 12/31/2015 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 ------------------------------------------------------------ The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio(4): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income $ 95,421 $ 93,510 $ 100,380 $ 103,130 $ 107,248 Non-interest income 16,081 15,430 20,442 19,039 16,057 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total net revenue 111,502 108,940 120,822 122,169 123,305 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 1,690 2,091 3,162 3,635 3,860 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 121 283 (4,474) (3,433) 102 Net (gain) on sale of trust division - - - - (2,255) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted total net revenue 113,313 111,314 119,510 122,371 125,012 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Non-interest expense 57,419 68,931 59,640 62,256 57,072 Merger-related expense - (265) - - - Charge for asset write- downs, retention and severance - (2,485) - (2,000) - Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - (8,716) - (1,013) - Amortization of intangible assets (3,431) (3,053) (3,241) (3,241) (2,881) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted non- interest expense 53,988 54,412 56,399 56,002 54,191 Reported efficiency ratio 51.5% 63.3% 49.4% 51.0% 46.3% Adjusted efficiency ratio 47.6 48.9 47.2 45.8 43.3 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(5): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income before income tax expense $ 48,583 $ 36,009 $ 56,182 $ 54,413 $ 60,733 Income tax expense 15,792 12,243 18,412 16,991 19,737 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income (GAAP) 32,791 23,766 37,770 37,422 40,996 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 121 283 (4,474) (3,433) 102 Net (gain) on sale of trust division - - - - (2,255) Merger- related expense - 265 - - - Charge for asset write- downs, retention and severance - 2,485 - 2,000 - Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - 8,716 - 1,013 - Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 961 968 969 970 610 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total adjustments 1,082 12,717 (3,505) 550 (1,543) Income tax (benefit) expense (348) (4,324) 1,149 (179) 501 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total adjustments net of taxes 734 8,393 (2,356) 371 (1,042) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted net income (non- GAAP) $ 33,525 $ 32,159 $ 35,414 $ 37,793 $ 39,954 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Weighted average diluted shares 130,354,779 130,500,975 130,688,729 130,875,614 132,995,762 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.26 0.25 0.27 0.29 0.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend below. As of and for the Quarter Ended ----------------------------------------------------------- 12/31/2015 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- The following table shows a reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses and remaining purchase accounting adjustments to portfolio loans(6): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Allowance for loan losses $ 50,145 $ 53,014 $ 55,865 $ 59,405 $ 63,622 Remaining purchase accounting adjustments: Acquired performing loans 24,766 27,340 23,802 26,003 22,199 Purchased credit impaired loans 16,617 16,862 15,955 15,513 14,813 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total remaining purchase accounting adjustments 41,383 44,202 39,757 41,516 37,012 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total valuation balances recorded against portfolio loans $ 91,528 $ 97,216 $ 95,622 $ 100,921 $ 100,634 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Total portfolio loans, gross $7,859,360 $8,286,163 $8,594,295 $9,168,741 $9,527,230 Remaining purchase accounting adjustments: Acquired performing loans 24,766 27,340 23,802 26,003 22,199 Purchased credit impaired loans 16,617 16,862 15,955 15,513 14,813 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted portfolio loans, gross $7,900,743 $8,330,365 $8,634,052 $9,210,257 $9,564,242 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans, gross 0.64% 0.64% 0.65% 0.65% 0.67% Total valuation balances recorded against portfolio loans to adjusted gross portfolio loans 1.16% 1.17% 1.11% 1.10% 1.05%

For the Year Ended December 31, ----------------------------- 2015 2016 -------------- -------------- The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(5): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income before income tax expense $ 97,949 $ 207,354 Income tax expense 31,835 67,382 -------------- -------------- Net income (GAAP) 66,114 139,972 Adjustments: Net (gain) on sale of securities (4,837) (7,522) Net (gain) on sale of trust division - (2,255) Merger-related expense 17,079 265 Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance 29,046 4,485 Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - 9,729 Charge on benefit plan settlement 13,384 - Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 3,526 3,514 -------------- -------------- Total adjustments 58,198 8,216 Income tax (benefit) (18,914) (2,670) -------------- -------------- Total adjustments net of taxes 39,284 5,546 -------------- -------------- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 105,398 $ 145,518 ============== ============== Weighted average diluted shares 110,329,353 131,234,462 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 1.07 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.96 1.11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the Year Ended December 31, ----------------------------- 2015 2016 -------------- -------------- The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity(2): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average stockholders' equity $ 1,360,859 $ 1,739,073 Average goodwill and other intangibles (600,605) (762,679) -------------- -------------- Average tangible stockholders' equity 760,254 976,394 Net income $ 66,114 $ 139,972 Reported return on average tangible equity 8.70% 14.34% Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,398 $ 145,518 Adjusted return on average tangible equity 13.86% 14.90% The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on tangible assets and adjusted return on tangible assets(3): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average assets $ 9,604,256 $ 12,883,226 Average goodwill and other intangibles (600,605) (762,679) -------------- -------------- Average tangible assets 9,003,651 12,120,547 Net income 66,114 139,972 Reported return on average tangible assets 0.73% 1.15% Adjusted net income $ 105,398 $ 145,518 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.17% 1.20% The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio(4): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income $ 311,216 $ 404,269 Non-interest income 62,751 70,987 -------------- -------------- Total net revenues 373,967 475,256 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 6,503 12,745 Net (gain) on sale of securities (4,837) (7,522) Net (gain) on sale of trust division - (2,255) -------------- -------------- Adjusted total net revenue 375,633 478,224 -------------- -------------- Non-interest expense 260,318 247,902 Merger-related expense (17,079) (265) Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance (29,046) (4,485) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - (9,729) Charge on benefit plan settlement (13,384) - Amortization of intangible assets (10,043) (12,416) -------------- -------------- Adjusted non-interest expense 190,766 221,007 Reported efficiency ratio 69.6% 52.2% Adjusted efficiency ratio 50.8% 46.2%

The non-GAAP/adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company's Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per share, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

2 Reported return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible equity.

3 Reported return on tangible assets and adjusted return on tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

4 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

5 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

6 The reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses and remaining purchase accounting adjustments to portfolio loans provides information to evaluate the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and the allowance for loan losses on our portfolio loans. In purchase accounting, the prior allowance for loan losses is not carried over, and in place, we are required to estimate the fair value of the loan, which includes an estimate of life of loan losses on the portfolio, which is included as a purchase discount within the acquired loan portfolio.

