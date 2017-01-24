sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,91 Euro		+0,201
+0,31 %
WKN: A1KB0K ISIN: US1091941005 Ticker-Symbol: BHA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC64,91+0,31 %