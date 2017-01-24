CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) -
On Wednesday, January 25
The Bionic Beasts will now move on to the championship competition, on February 4
The school's robotics team was founded, in 2013, by Mr. Aulisio, who started a Lego building and robot club, after receiving Lego Mindstorms Robot kits for the CCCS after-school program. He saw the untapped potential in the school's students, and believed that the First Lego League (FLL), and robot-building, would be something at which the students would not only enjoy doing, but also excel.
Last year, after receiving an "FLL In The City" grant, through UPenn Grasp Lab, Mr. Aulisio was able to expand the club into a full robotics team, and the students participated in their first competition.
- Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS
- Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland, Mayor, City of Chester
- "The Bionic Beasts" robotics team, CCCS
Wednesday, January 25, 2016
10:00am - 11:00am
Chester City Hall
1 E 4
Chester, PA 19013
