On Wednesday, January 25 th , 2016 at 10:00am, the Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) robotics team, "The Bionic Beasts," will receive an award, from Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland, Mayor of Chester, to recognize their performance, at the recently held First Lego League Fourth to Eighth Grade Robotics Competition. The team placed first in Robot Performance, second overall out of 31 teams, and also won an award for mechanical design.

The Bionic Beasts will now move on to the championship competition, on February 4 th , at the University of Pennsylvania. The seven-member robotics team is comprised of students, from grades sixth-to-eighth, and is led by coach Daniel Aulisio, an eighth-grade physical science teacher, and assistant coach, Ms. Kirsten Fuss, a seventh-grade teacher.

The school's robotics team was founded, in 2013, by Mr. Aulisio, who started a Lego building and robot club, after receiving Lego Mindstorms Robot kits for the CCCS after-school program. He saw the untapped potential in the school's students, and believed that the First Lego League (FLL), and robot-building, would be something at which the students would not only enjoy doing, but also excel.

Last year, after receiving an "FLL In The City" grant, through UPenn Grasp Lab, Mr. Aulisio was able to expand the club into a full robotics team, and the students participated in their first competition.

WHO:

Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS

Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland, Mayor, City of Chester

"The Bionic Beasts" robotics team, CCCS

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 25, 2016

10:00am - 11:00am

WHERE:

Chester City Hall

1 E 4 th St.

Chester, PA 19013

