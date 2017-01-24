

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cree Inc. (CREE) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $29.94 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $28.49 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $346.96 million. This was down from $393.76 million last year.



Cree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $29.94 Mln. vs. $28.49 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Revenue (Q2): $346.96 Mln vs. $393.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $340 Mln - $370 Mln



