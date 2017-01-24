Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2016-2026" report to their offering.

The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2016-2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for electronic warfare, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The global electronic warfare market, valued at US$14.4 billion in 2016, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% over the forecast period, to reach US$19.6 billion by 2026 and cumulatively value US$184.1 billion. The market consists of three categories: electronic protection, electronic warfare support and electronic attack systems.

The market is expected to be dominated by electronic protection systems, which will account for 50% of the market, followed by electronic warfare support and electronic attack systems with shares of 32% and 18% respectively.

North America is forecast to dominate the sector with a share of 41%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, with shares of 27% and 21% respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Global Electronic Warfare Market Overview Market Dynamics Electronic Warfare Market Segment Analysis Regional Review Electronic Warfare Market Regional Analysis Trend Analysis Key Defense Markets Key Programs Analysis Competitive Landscape Analysis

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems Plc.

Harris Corporation

The Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

Cobham Plc.

Related Topics: C4ISR