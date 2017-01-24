According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global tantalum marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Tantalum Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The Americas is the global leader in the tantalum market, responsible for generating maximum revenue and highest incremental growth through the forecast period. The thriving automotive and consumer electronics industries in the region are creating the highest demand for tantalum.

The healthcare segment creates a high demand for tantalum, as it used in hip and knee replacement surgeries, and this is one of the major driving factors of the market. Orthopedic disorders like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and post-traumatic arthritis require knee and hip implant surgeries, thus driving the demand for tantalum.

Based on end-product, the report categorizes the global tantalum market into the following segments:

Anode powder and wire

Superalloy

Carbides

Chemicals

Sputtering targets

Others

The top three revenue-generating end-product segments in the global tantalum market are discussed below:

Anode powder and wire

"The anode powder and wire segment of the global tantalum market consumes almost 50% of all the tantalum mined. It is widely utilized in the capacitor industry due to its unique ability to provide the highest capacitance value in the smallest physical component size," says Ajay Adikari, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for metals and mineralsresearch.

Capacitor-grade tantalum powders are priced based on their CV/g value, product melting point, and its compatibility with the end-product. Nodular, flake, and angular tantalum powders are the three main types of powders used in capacitors. Tantalum wires are mainly used in capacitor lead attachments.

Superalloy

Superalloys are one of the fastest growing segments of the tantalum market, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 5% through 2021. Superalloys possess high strength and can withstand high temperatures, which makes them suitable to be used in gas turbines and aircraft engines. It is also used in knee and hip replacement surgeries as replacement pins. Tantalum is sold to superalloy manufacturers as metal ingot, powder, or high-purity oxide.

Carbides

"Tantalum carbides are extremely hard, brittle and good conductors of electricity. These properties make them suitable to be used in the manufacture of cutting tools and wear parts. Tantalum carbides are also utilized to make tungsten carbide alloys," says Ajay.

The automobile, aircraft, oil and gas exploration, and mining industries create the highest demand for tantalum carbides. However, cutting tools remain the most popular end-product segment of tantalum carbide and are largely responsible for driving the growth of the segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Advanced Metallurgical Group

China Minmetals

Global Advanced Metals

H. C. Starck

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

