The company said its bottom line rose to $1.05 billion, or $1.02 per share. This was higher than $0.84 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.41 billion. This was up from $3.19 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.05 Bln. vs. $0.84 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 - $0.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.17 - $3.43 Bln



