Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2017) - Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV: FA) ("Fountain") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 450,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to certain directors of the company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share expiring on January 24, 2021.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, technology and biotechnology. For further information, please contact Jason G. Ewart at (416) 488-7760 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.