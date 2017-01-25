

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked higher now in three straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau, and the market may extend its gains on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to an expected surge from the energy stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the properties and telecoms.



For the day, the index added 5.78 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,142.55 after trading between 3,131.22 and 3,149.53. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 5.69 points or 0.30 percent to end at 1,896.45.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Bank of China advanced 0.85 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.44 percent, Vanke shed 0.24 percent, Gemdale lost 0.80 percent, PetroChina spiked 2.82 percent, China Shenhua climbed 0.99 percent and China Unicom fell 0.47 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posting record closing highs.



The S&P added 14.87 points or 0.66 percent to 2,280.07, while the NASDAQ jumped 48.01 points or 0.86 percent to 5,600.96 and the Dow gained 112.86 points or 0.57 percent to 19.912.71.



In a boon to the energy industry, President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday to revive the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota pipeline projects.



Oil stocks gained as a result, although they remained in a stubborn trading range below $55 a barrel. March WTI crude oil settled at $53.18/bbl, up 43 cents or 0.8 percent.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said that existing home sales fell more than expected in December, hurt by the most constrained stockpile of available homes this century.



