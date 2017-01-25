Rabin Worldwide is Auctioning off Candy Refrigeration Plant in Czech Republic

Rabin Worldwide conducting a 4-day online public equipment auction for Candy Group in Czech Republic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Rabin Worldwide, aSan Francisco Bay Area-based international auction company, with offices in the Manchester and Barcelona, will conduct an online auction for a complete manufacturing plant for refrigerators and freezers, formerly of the Candy Group in Podborany, Czech Republic. The sale will occur on Thursday, January 26, 2017 through Tuesday, January 31, 2017. The auction can be viewed at http://www.rabin.com/Overview/Auction/candy-group-conta-factory

With an operating capacity of 400,000 pcs/year, it will be available with all product dies & tooling. The entire facility is for sale, with lots of manufacturing equipment for metal working, packaging, plastic injection molding and production put to Auction.

Buyers can purchase items online. Included in this sale are:

Main Production Groups:

Sheet metal blanking and bending lines

Automatic powder coat paint systems

Refrigerator door and cabinet foaming lines

Thermoforming for inner door & cabinet liners

Assembly lines with refrigerant charging system

Auto wrapping, labeling & product shipping system

Production Support Equipment:

Material handling trucks and warehouse shelving

Final product test with thermo-camera/coupling

Performance laboratory, R&D and life test rooms

Chemical storage & mix tanks, process boiler sets

Machine tools, hydraulic presses & metal shears

Production line tooling for all products made

Uninstalled Production Equipment:

(3) Complete door foaming systems,

(7) Thermo-formers for door & cabinet liners

6-Station cabinet foaming and assembly line

Hundreds of aluminum door & cabinet liner dies

About The Candy Group

The Candy Group is a privately held (by the Fumagalli family) multi"brand group of companies, among the European leaders in the household appliance industry: washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, cookers and ovens, both built"in and free"standing. Products are marketed under two international brands, Candy and Hoover, and national brands Iberna, Jinling, Hoover"Otsein, Rosieres, Süsler, Vyatka, Zerowatt, Hoover"Helkama, Hoover"Grepa, Baumatic.

About Rabin Worldwide

Rabin Worldwide has been appointed to conduct this sale due to their continued expertise in asset recovery. Rabin Worldwide specializes in asset recovery throughoutthe world by providing a host of solutions including auctions, liquidations, asset-based lending, turn-key sales, real estate acquisition and more. Some of their clients include Nestle, Heinz, General Mills, Hostess, 2 Sisters, Multiflow and Sanofi-Aventis, to name a few. Since 1963, Rabin has successfully extended its reach throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and Europe.

Complete information about Rabin Worldwide's services can be found online atwww.rabin.com

