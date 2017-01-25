sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

112,49 Euro		+0,392
+0,35 %
WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,05
114,31
24.01.
112,73
113,62
24.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRYKER CORPORATION112,49+0,35 %