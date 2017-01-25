Avita Medical Ltd (ASX: AVH) (OTCQX: AVMXY), a regenerative medicine company specializing in new treatments for wounds and skin defects, said today that Adam Kelliher, Avita's Chief Executive Officer, will be a panel member at the Biotech and Money Medtech and Money conference taking place in London, UK on 7-8 February, 2017.

The 3rd annual Biotech and Money Medtech and Money London is a two-day conference and partnering event providing the education, strategies, solutions and contacts that life science companies need to enable more effective funding, investment, business planning and partnering within their businesses. The conference is a senior level educational, best practices and networking event that includes keynote panels with leading life science funds, discussion groups and the opportunity to participate in 1x1 meetings.

Panel details: Title: Anatomy of a Medtech private financial raise Date: Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 Time: 11:20 GMT Location: etc. venues, 155 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 4AN, United Kingdom

"With over 400 attendees including over 150 investors, we are able to connect with industry leaders and top life science investors to discuss Avita's commercial, regulatory, scientific and clinical research developments across the range of indications for which the Company's portfolio of products (ReCell®, ReGenerCell™ and ReNovaCell™) are in use around the world," stated Mr. Kelliher.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED

Avita Medical develops and distributes regenerative products for the treatment of a broad range of wounds, scars and skin defects. Avita's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. The Company's lead product, ReCell®, is used in the treatment of a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. ReCell is patented, CE-marked for Europe, TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In the United States, ReCell is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use, and a pivotal U.S. approval trial is underway. To learn more, visitwww.avitamedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124006659/en/

Contacts:

Avita Medical Ltd

Adam Kelliher, +44 (0)1763 269 772

Chief Executive Officer

akelliher@avitamedical.com

or

Tim Rooney, +1 (818) 356-9400

Chief Financial Officer

trooney@avitamedical.com

or

Gabriel Chiappini, +61 (0)8 9474 7738

Company Secretary

gabriel@laurus.net.au

or

USA

Westwicke Partners

Jamar Ismail, +1 (415) 513-1282

jamar.ismail@westwicke.com

or

Australia

Monsoon Communications

Dean Felton

Phone: +61 (0)3 9620 3333

Mobile: +61 (0)411 698 499

deanf@monsoon.com.au