Company Release no. 01/2017



To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 January 2017



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Financial Calendar for 2017



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) today updated its financial calendar for 2017.



The Annual Report for 2016 will be released on 28 February 2017 compared to the previously announced date of 29 March 2017. The deadline for Veloxis's receipt of shareholder proposals for the 2017 Annual General Meeting has also been added. All other dates are unchanged.



The full updated calendar is shown below.



23 February 2017: Deadline for Veloxis's Receipt of Shareholder Proposals for the 2017 Annual General Meeting.



28 February 2017: 2016 Annual Report.



7 April 2017: 2017 Annual General Meeting.



16 May 2017: Q1 Interim Report - for the period 1 January to 31 March, 2017.



16 August 2017: Q2 Interim Report - for the period 1 January to 30 June, 2017.



14 November 2017: Q3 Interim Report - for the period 1 January to 30 September, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Craig Alexander Collard



President & CEO



Phone: +1 919 591 3065



Email: cac@veloxis.com



About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA and maintains a second corporate office in Edison, New Jersey, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the US, expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.



For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.



