

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) plans to lay off about 200 e-commerce employees in its California offices Tuesday, part of a round of job cuts hitting the retailer's corporate offices before the end of January, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a memo to staff.



Marc Lore, the company's new e-commerce chief, reportedly said the retail giant is 'focused on adding the right talent to our team and making sure we're investing in ways that directly improve our customer experience.'



