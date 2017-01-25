Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-Mahajak Air Conditioners Co., Ltd.

Assembly line



Hideo Ikuno h.ikuno@daiya-pr.co.jp +81-3-6716-5277

TOKYO, Jan 25, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MTH) is expanding the production structure at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-Mahajak Air Conditioners Co., Ltd. (MACO), its joint venture company in Thailand to manufacture and sell household and commercial-use air conditioning systems. The aim of the expansion is to allow for a flexible response to the rising global needs for comfort air conditioning, as well as growing robust demand and market needs for household and commercial A/C, mainly in Asia. Facilities at the No.1 and No.2 works for assembly and parts manufacturing will be expanded, and a new third factory and electrical components works will be constructed. The new facilities are scheduled to begin operations in early 2018, with an expected increase in production volume to 2.7 million units by fiscal 2020, a 30% increase compared to fiscal 2015.MACO-was established in 1988 with the local firm Mahajak Industry Co., Ltd. MACO-has two production plants in the Ladkrabang Industrial Estate in the suburbs of Bangkok where it manufactures components and assembles household and commercial air conditioners.The third factory of the two facilities to be newly established, the No. 3 works will manufacture plastic and sheet metal parts for household and commercial air conditioners. The electrical components works will mount the electric boards and other key components of air conditioners. Total investment, including expansion of facilities at existing plants, will be approximately 3.0 billion. The construction is scheduled to start in the first half of fiscal 2017.This investment will increase MACO's production capacity, while also enhancing productivity through changes in facilities and production methods, and synchronization of assembly. It will also strengthen cost competitiveness, and minimize inventory of semi-finished goods and finished products.The air conditioning business has become increasingly competitive in response to saturation of Japanese domestic markets, and an increase in manufacturers in overseas markets. However, ongoing growth is expected, based on rising global needs for comfortable air conditioning. MTH will effectively utilize MACO's production base for more efficient global business development.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MHIAC125.jpgMitsubishi Heavy Industries-Mahajak Air Conditioners Co., Ltd.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MHIAssembly125.jpgAssembly lineAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.