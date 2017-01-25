

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Wednesday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street and higher crude oil prices. Investors are optimistic that clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies will be forthcoming. Upbeat corporate results and economic data also boosted investor sentiment.



The Australian market is rising following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Higher iron ore prices and corporate news from mining giants BHP Billiton as well as Rio Tinto also lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 18.30 points or 0.32 percent to 5,668.40, off a high of 5,690.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 15.70 points or 0.28 percent to 5,722.00.Banks and mining stocks are among the leading gainers.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 2 percent after it reported a 9 percent increase in iron ore production for the second quarter and maintained its full-year outlook.



Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent after the mining giant agreed to sell its NSW energy coal operations to Chinese-owned Yancoal Australia in a deal worth up to $2.45 billion. Meanwhile, Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent.



In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.4 percent.



Oil stocks are advancing on higher crude oil prices. Oil Search is rising 0.6 percent, Santos is up 0.4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is losing 1 percent after gold prices slipped overnight.



Evolution Mining reported a 6 percent increase in gold production for the December quarter compared to the preceding quarter, and said it expects to achieve its full-year production.



Northern Star Resources' shares are losing more than 2 percent despite the gold miner saying it is on track to achieve its full-year production and growth targets.



Shares of Henderson Group are also down 3 percent despite the global asset manager's announcement that its shareholders will receive an extraordinary dividend when the company reports its first-quarter earnings results in April.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that consumer prices in Australia were up 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That was beneath expectations for 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.



Westpac Bank said that a leading economic indicator for the Australian economy jumped in December, rising 0.44 percent last month. That follows the upwardly revised 0.03 percent gain in November.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7584, up from US$0.7573 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is advancing, tracking the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen. Better-than-expected Japanese trade data also boosted investor optimism.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 256.74 points or 1.37 percent to 19,044.73 off a high of 19,133.18 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic and Canon are up more than 1 percent each and Sony is adding 0.6 percent, while Toshiba is losing more than 3 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota and Honda are rising more than 2 percent each. Shares of airbag maker Takata Corp. are gaining more than 18 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing 1 percent. Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding more than 1 percent on higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Alps Electric is gaining more than 5 percent, while Tokuyama Corp. and Nippon Electric Glass are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 641.433 billion yen in December. That beat expectations for a surplus of 281.1 billion yen following the downwardly revised 150.8 billion yen surplus in November. Exports jumped 5.4 percent on year, while imports slipped an annual 2.6 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all higher.



On Wall Street, stocks rose Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting record closing highs despite mixed U.S. economic data. In a boon to the energy industry, President Trump signed executive orders to revive the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota pipeline projects.



The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent to a record 2,280, the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.9 percent higher at an all-time closing high of 5,600 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish at 19,912.71, led by DuPont.



The European markets finished mostly higher in lackluster trade on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.43 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.18 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.01 percent.



Crude oil futures nudged higher Tuesday, but remained in a stubborn trading range below $55 a barrel. March WTI crude oil settled at $53.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 43 cents, or 0.8 percent.



