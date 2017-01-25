sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

103,78 Euro		+0,043
+0,04 %
WKN: A1JWHG ISIN: GB00B5BT0K07 Ticker-Symbol: 9H6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,07
105,12
24.01.
104,30
104,78
24.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AON PLC
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AON PLC103,78+0,04 %