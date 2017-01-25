

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.7231 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7247.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 1.4837 and 82.11 from an early 6-day high of 1.4776 and a 5-day high of 82.68, respectively.



If the extends downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 1.50 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX