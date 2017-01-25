SEA-US Cable System Secures FCC License

Cable is Targeted for Completion in 2Q 2017

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Last January 15, 2017, the Southeast Asia-- U S (SEA-US) Cable System publicly marked key milestones and closed in on others with the completion of the installation of its state-of-the-art undersea fiber optic cable network by the second quarter of 2017. Last week, the Hermosa Beach, California shore-end was successfully connected. On January 12, 2017, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted the SEA-US cable landing license. By the end of January 2017 the construction of California's cable landing station will be completed. In February 2017 the installation vessel will arrive in Honolulu, Hawaii, after completing its main-lay construction between California and Hawaii.

Essential to the SEA-US Cable System's reliability is the location and protection of mission-critical equipment on land. The SEA-US consortium members chose CoreSite (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the United States, to house the SEA-US Cable System's submarine line terminating equipment (SLTE) at CoreSite's purpose built LA2 data center in downtown Los Angeles, California. The SEA-US Cable System's unique design provides its users with additional protection between the Hermosa Beach, California landing and CoreSite's LA2 data center over physically diverse dark fiber pairs.

The historic US $250 million SEA-US Cable System is being constructed by NEC Corporation. When completed, the system will deliver an initial design capacity of 20 Terabit per second (Tb/s) capacity, using NEC's state-of-the-art 100 Gigabit per second (Gb/s) technology. This capacity will help to meet the exponentially growing demand for bandwidth between Asia and North America, while also enabling onward connectivity to existing and planned submarine cable systems.

The SEA-US Cable System investors consist of the following consortium members: Globe Telecom (Manila, Philippines), GTA (Tamuning, Guam), GTI (Los Angeles, California), Hawaiian Telcom (Honolulu, Hawaii), RTI (San Francisco, California), Telin (Jakarta, Indonesia) and Telkom USA (Los Angeles, California). More details can be found below.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading full service telecommunications company in the Philippines, serving the needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connections, internet and managed services. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel who are acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/talk2Globe and Facebook: http://facebook.com/GlobePH.

About GTA

GTA provides complete communications services in Guam. These include local and long-distance telephone service, wireless, DSL internet access, advanced digital television, or IPTV, and carrier-class data circuits. The company also operates a data center in Guam for offering business data storage and managed wide-area networking. Based in Tamuning, Guam, GTA is privately owned and locally managed. For more information, visit www.gta.net.

About GTI Corporation

GTI Corporation is doing business as GTI Telecom in the State of California. GTI Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of GTI Business Holdings, Inc., who in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom, Inc. GTI was granted a 214 license by the US Federal Communications Commission on February 2010 that authorizes GTI to engage in both wireless resale and facilities-based carrier services in the USA. For more information, visit www.globemobile.us.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom (Nasdaq:HCOM), headquartered in Honolulu, is Hawai'i's leading provider of integrated communications, data center and entertainment solutions for business and residential customers. With roots in Hawai'i beginning in 1883, the Company offers a full range of services including voice, video, Internet, data solutions, managed services, data center services including colocation and virtual private cloud, and other cloud-based services, and wireless supported by the reach and reliability of its network and Hawai'i's only 24/7 state-of-the-art network operations center. With employees statewide sharing a commitment to innovation and a passion for delivering superior service, Hawaiian Telcom provides an Always OnSM customer experience. For more information, visit www.hawaiiantel.com.

About RTI

RTI is a leading neutral cable owner and develops global telecom infrastructure and large-scale data connectivity in selected markets. RTI offers its neutral products and services to telecommunications carriers, large multinational enterprises, content providers, US government, and educational institutions. RTI is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.rticable.com

About Telin

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) is a subsidiary of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, a state-owned telecommunication and network service provider. Telin focuses in international telecommunication business as well as serves as Telkom's business arms in managing and developing its

business lines abroad. With vision the The World's Hub for TIMES (Telecommunication, Information, Media, Edutainment and Services), currently Telin owns 10 footprints in Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste with its product called Telkomcel, Australia, Malaysia, Macau, Taiwan, USA, Myanmar, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To add, Telin existence in global telecommunication business is also marked with 29 Points-of-Presence (PoP) that located in various countries in the world. With the strategy of TelkomGroup compiled with reliable networks and infrastructures, enable Telin to provide high quality services that reaches all parts of the world. For more information, visit www.telin.co.id

About Telkom USA

Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (USA), Inc. (Telkom USA) was established on December 11th, 2013 located in California and becomes subsidiary with 100% of its shares owned by PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin). Telkom USA performs telecommunications products, telecommunications services, Information Technology (IT), Information technology products and information technology services business. For more information, visit http://www.telkom-usa.net