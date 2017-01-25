NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) announced today that Martha Pease, a veteran in corporate strategy and marketing, has joined the firm as a Director in its Marketing, Sales & Pricing practice. She will focus on helping clients find transformational growth opportunities through BCG's Demand Centric Growth (DCG) offering, a proprietary approach that aligns business leaders' strategies with consumer demand.

Pease is a former CEO and seasoned operating executive with two-and-a-half decades of experience working at the intersection of transformational tech innovation, customer markets, and demand creation. She has marketed companies and brands including IBM, Apple, Neutrogena, Elizabeth Arden, L'Oréal Paris, Lifetime TV, Pepsi, Novell, and Domino's Pizza. She has held senior operating roles at BBDO, JWT, McCann Erickson, Neutrogena, and Lifetime TV. Her industry expertise extends across multiple sectors, including restaurant, retail, fashion, health, beauty, media, and technology.

Pease was most recently the CEO of DemandWerks LLC, a strategy consulting firm that she cofounded in 2014. Prior to that, she was the CEO of Magnetique, a fashion tech startup.

Pease is a periodic on-air and online commentator for CNN, where she provides analysis and opinion on how unplanned events affect public perception of leaders, companies, and brands. She is frequently sought as a speaker on business strategy, diversity, women as business leaders, and building long-term corporate value. She is also the coauthor of Think Round: How to Own the Future by Focusing 100% of Your Company on Customers & Consumers 100% of the Time.

"I believe that a deep and accurate understanding of what drives customer demand is the key to accelerating top-line value in businesses. Leaders who understand how to align their organizations with where demand will be are also those who will stay ahead of changing behaviors and competitive disruption," said Pease. "BCG has already built an extraordinary platform in Demand Centric Growth to help clients with commercial transformation, and I am excited to be part of the team to bring this to next level."

"We're thrilled to have Martha on the team," said Rich Hutchinson, the global leader of BCG's Marketing, Sales and Pricing practice. "She brings our clients unique expertise in customer strategy and activation, and her exceptional operating experience spans Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of business-to-business and business-to-consumer industries. Martha will be a key player in building and leading an even more robust DCG platform for our clients worldwide."

Pease is one of a select and growing cadre of BCG Directors worldwide who have been brought in from outside the firm since 2014. BCG created the Director role to diversify capabilities at the firm's partner level, with specialized operating expertise in key practices and offerings, such as Demand Centric Growth.

Pease has held executive operating roles on both US coasts, in New York and Los Angeles. Her early consulting experience concentrated on work with leading firms in Silicon Valley, and she advised EU clients while living in Paris for a number of years.

Outside BCG, Pease serves as an advisor to Springboard Enterprises, an expert network of innovators, investors, and influencers supporting women-led technology companies. She previously served on Voice Publishing's advisory board and as a director of HB Care.

Pease is a graduate of Dartmouth College, with a BA and high honors in English Literature and Film History.

To arrange an interview with her, please contact Eric Gregoire at +1 617 850 3783 or gregoire.eric@bcg.com.

About The Boston Consulting Group

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world's leading advisor on business strategy. We partner with clients from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. Our customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations, and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with 85 offices in 48 countries. For more information, please visit bcg.com.

About bcgperspectives.com

Bcgperspectives.com features the latest thinking from BCG experts as well as from CEOs, academics, and other leaders. It covers issues at the top of senior management's agenda. It also provides unprecedented access to BCG's extensive archive of thought leadership stretching back 50 years to the days of Bruce Henderson, the firm's founder and one of the architects of modern management consulting. All of our content -- including videos, podcasts, commentaries, and reports -- can be accessed by PC, mobile, iPad, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3102039

