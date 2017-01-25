

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.4082 against the euro and a 1-week low of 0.9895 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4116 and 0.9969, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3122 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3155.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.30 against the greenback.



