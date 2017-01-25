

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of January 24, 2017.



GAINERS



1. GenVec Inc. (GNVC)



Gained 44.71% to close Tuesday's (Jan.24) trading at $6.57.



News: GenVec has agreed to be acquired by Intrexon Corp. (XON).



As per the deal terms, GenVec stockholders will receive 0.297 of an Intrexon share for each share of GenVec common stock. That equals to $7 per GenVec share based on Intrexon's five-day weighted average price as of January 23, 2017.



GenVec stockholders are also entitled to contingent consideration equal to 50% of any milestone or royalty payments received within 36 months after the closing of the transaction under GenVec's Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Novartis.



2. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)



Gained 19.01% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.13.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst: 48-week secondary endpoint results from phase IIb trial of Voclosporin in patients with active lupus nephritis, dubbed AURA, to be announced in Q1 2017.



Last year, the company reported positive top-line results from the AURA trial, including the primary endpoint and 24-week secondary endpoint.



3. Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)



Gained 18.42% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.25.



News: No news



Anticipated event: Q4 and Full-year 2016 financial results to be reported on March 8. 2017.



The company's revenue was $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 68% over the year-ago comparable quarter.



4. Biocept Inc. (BIOC)



Gained 18.18% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.69.



News: No news



Anticipated event: Q4 and Full-year 2016 financial results to be reported on March 7, 2017.



The company's revenue in Q3, 2016 was $1.05 million compared to $165,000 in Q3, 2015.



5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)



Gained 14.35% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.63.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst: Preliminary data from phase I open-label trial of ICT-121 in recurrent glioblastoma expected around mid-2017.



6. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)



Gained 13.10% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.75.



News: Another patient enrolled in INSPIRE study has improved from a complete (AIS A) traumatic acute spinal cord injury.



This is the sixth out of the eleven patients in follow-up to have had an AIS grade improvement. The INSPIRE study is designed to demonstrate the safety and probable benefit of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold for the treatment of complete T2-T12/L1 spinal cord injury in support of a Humanitarian Device Exemption application for approval.



7. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)



Gained 12.32% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.55.



News: The company has been granted additional US patent for CLR 131 and CLR 125 in a broad range of solid tumors.



CLR 131 is under a phase I trial in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company plans to initiate a phase II clinical study to assess efficacy in a range of B-cell malignancies in the first quarter of 2017. CLR 125 is a phase I ready cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic.



LOSERS



1. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)



Lost 25.37% to close Tuesday's trading at $15.18.



News: No news



Shares of AquaBounty were uplisted to the Nasdaq on January 19, 2017.



Many news media outlets are reporting about the outbreak of sea lice in salmon farms and the impact of this epidemic on salmon retail prices. Prices on the Nasdaq Salmon Index have broken the 80 kronor per kilogram twice in 2016. This compares to the previous peak of about 55 kronor per kilo in 2015.



As you may know, AquaBounty is involved in developing AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon. AquAdvantage Salmon was approved by the FDA in November 2015.



2. BioAmber Inc. (BIOA)



Lost 16.54% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.39.



News: The company increases previously announced public offering by 75%.



On January 23, 2017, BioAmber announced a $10 million underwritten public offering, following which its shares fell more than 11%. Now, it has increased the public offering to $17.5 million.



3. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)



Lost 9.80% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.38.



News: No news



On January 9, 2017, the company filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC for a rights offering to its existing stockholders. Under the proposed rights offering, the subscription price per unit will equal the lesser of $2.00 or the closing price per share of its common stock on Nasdaq on the close of the subscription period. The subscription period is anticipated to extend from the effective date of the registration statement through about 25 days thereafter.



4. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)



Lost 9.01% to close Tuesday's trading at $6.87.



News: The company prices public offering of its common stock at $7.00 per share.



Ocular is offering 3.57 million shares of its common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about January 27, 2017.



5. Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI)



Lost 8.73% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.30.



News: No news



On Jan.18, 2017, the company's topical cream Vitaros got approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in Mexico, sending its shares soaring over 169% to intraday high of $4.07 that day. Since then, the company is giving back most of its gains.



6. Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)



Lost 8.97% to close Tuesday's trading at $6.80.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst: Akari's lead clinical product is Coversin. A phase II trial of Coversin in Europe in patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) without polymorphism is underway, with data expected in the first quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX