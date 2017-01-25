Annual report highlights ESG issues faced by globally active companies that led to reputational, compliance, and financial risks

RepRisk, the worldwide leader in the analysis, monitoring, and quantification of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks, has released the seventh edition of its Most Controversial Companies (MCC 2016) Report, which focuses on the companies that were most exposed to ESG risks in 2016.

RepRisk's MCC 2016 Report spotlights ESG issues faced by globally-active companies, and was developed as part of RepRisk's commitment to providing transparency into ESG risks and encouraging companies to systematically take into account such risks in their strategies and processes.

The data for the report is based on information screened, analyzed, and quantified by RepRisk's proprietary research process from a wide range of publicly available stakeholder and media sources.

"Eight of the companies ranked in the report faced governance-related issues involving corruption and fraud," states Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk. "Only two were linked to environmental and social controversies."

The companies included in the report are headquartered in countries around the world, including Brazil, China, Monaco, Korea, Germany, and the US, and span various sectors including financial services, mining, chemicals, food beverage, and automobiles.

To read the full report click here.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a leading business intelligence provider, specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk analytics and metrics.

Harnessing a proprietary, systematic framework that leverages cutting-edge technology and hands-on human intelligence in 15 languages, RepRisk curates and delivers dynamic risk information for an unlimited universe of companies.

Since 2006, RepRisk has built and continues to grow the most comprehensive ESG risk database that serves as a due diligence, research, and monitoring tool in risk management, compliance, investment management, corporate benchmarking, and supplier risk. The RepRisk ESG Risk Platform currently includes risk profiles for over 80,000 listed and non-listed companies, 20,000 projects, as well as for every sector and country in the world.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide including global banks, insurance providers, investment managers, and corporates, helping them to manage ESG and reputational risks in day-to-day business.

RepRisk provides the transparency needed to enable better, more informed decisions. For more information, please visit www.reprisk.com or follow us on Twitter.

