Gemalto: The state of New Hampshire and Gemalto go live with a New driver's license program

Amsterdam, Jan. 25, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, through its subsidiary Marquis ID Systems (http://marquis-id.com/) (MIDS), announces its new driver's license issuance solution for the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is operational. Last year, New Hampshire's DMV decided to renew the seven year relationship with Gemalto/MIDS as their driver's license (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/traffic) and identification (DL/ID) provider.

Under the new multi-year contract, Gemalto is providing an updated photo, signature, and document capture solution. These modernized enrollment (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/coesys/enrolment) features integrate easily with the upgraded cutting-edge central issuance technology, also part of the new contract. New Hampshire's robust issuance program is backed by the technology and expertise of Gemalto who has handled secure document issuance (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/coesys/issuance) and personalization for governments across the globe.

The state's DMV sites collect the necessary information from applicants, send it to the central facility which then prints and personalizes the driver's license following rigorous inspections and card validations. To maintain business continuity, Gemalto worked closely with New Hampshire DMV officials to minimize the impact of accommodating new contract requirements and system updates.

Gemalto technical experts trained personnel on the new software and conducted onsite surveys of the state's 14 DMVs to ensure a smooth deployment. As part of the new contract, Gemalto's design team collaborated with the customer to meet the security and artistic needs of New Hampshire's driver's license and determine the ideal card artwork to reflect the state's branding.

"Throughout their first contract, the Gemalto/MIDS team provided us with excellent customer service, and understood the challenges that come with increased issuance requests and new security requirements," said Elizabeth Bielecki, Director of Motor Vehicles for New Hampshire. "We have had success with our transition to Gemalto/MIDS back in 2009 and they have become a valued partner. Gemalto is also presenting an attractive portfolio of new innovative technology solutions important for the future."

"New Hampshire's continued customer satisfaction demonstrates Gemalto's ability to offer the service and technology needed to operate efficiently and smoothly," said Steve Purdy, Vice-President of Government Programs for North America at Gemalto. "A customer contract renewal is one of the most important references for us and speaks to our constant drive to successfully deliver on our projects."

