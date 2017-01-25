sprite-preloader
Prosafe SE: Q4 2016 results and webcast on 9 February 2017

Prosafe SE informs that the results for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be published on 9 February 2017 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. Stig H. Christiansen, Acting CEO and Robin Laird, Acting CFO will the same day at 12:00 noon CET give a presentation of the result at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.

The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at http://www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com). It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation. You will find a link to the webcast on the main page of Prosafe's website.

The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

Larnaca, 25 January 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE


For further information, please contact:

Stig H. Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813

Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 991 09 467

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


