Prosafe SE: Q4 2016 results and webcast on 9 February 2017

Q4 2016 results and webcast on 9 February 2017
Prosafe SE informs that the results for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be published on 9 February 2017 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. Stig H. Christiansen, Acting CEO and Robin Laird, Acting CFO will the same day at 12:00 noon CET give a presentation of the result at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.
The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at http://www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com). It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation. You will find a link to the webcast on the main page of Prosafe's website.
The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).
Larnaca, 25 January 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig H. Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 991 09 467
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire