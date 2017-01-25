

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday amid risk appetite following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street, and higher crude oil prices. Investors are optimistic that clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies will be forthcoming. Upbeat corporate results and economic data also boosted investor sentiment.



In the Asian trading, the Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.4082 against the euro and a 1-week low of 0.9895 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4116 and 0.9969, respectively. If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the euro and 0.97 against the aussie.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3122 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3155. The loonie may test resistance around the 1.30 region.



Meanwhile, the loonie fell to 86.47 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.48. The loonie may test support near the 86.00 region.



Looking ahead, Swiss consumption indicator for December is due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.



The German Ifo business climate index and Swiss ZEW economic expectation index, both for January, are slated for release later in the day.



In the New York session, U.S. house price index for November and U.S. crude oil inventories data are set to be published.



At 10:30 am ET, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan is scheduled to speak in Wiesbaden, Germany.



At 11:00 am ET, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is expected be the panelist at the Deutsche Bundesbank G20 conference on 'Digitizing finance, financial inclusion and financial literacy'. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney are scheduled to speak at the conference in Wiesbaden, Germany.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX