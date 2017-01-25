Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-25 07:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 24 January 2017, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Mainor Ülemiste, the developer of Ülemiste City, have signed a contract to perform the design and construction works of Öpiku maja second office building, located at Sepise 9/Valukoja 8, Tallinn, Estonia.



The 13-storey Öpiku maja second building with gross area of 23 500 m² will rise next to the first building, which was completed in 2016 autumn. After the completion of the second tower, Öpiku maja will become the largest office building in Estonia. A gallery and underground garage connect the two office towers.



The value of the contract is approximately 15.5 million euros, plus value added tax. The construction works are scheduled to start in February 2017 and to complete in the second half of 2018.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



AS Merko Ehitus (www.group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.



