Orion Oyj: Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2016 on 8 February 2017

ORION CORPORATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JANUARY 2017 at 8.30 a.m.Â EETÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2016 on 8 February 2017

Orion will publish Financial Statement Release for 2016 on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 approximately at 12:00 noon Finnish time (EET). The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors promptly after the publishing.

News conference for analysts and media

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Wednesday 8 February 2017 at 13:30 EET at Hotel KÃ¤mp, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on the financial review. Questions can be asked after the result presentation also via teleconference.

Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.

Live webcast and conference call

A link to the live webcast will be available at Orion's website www.orion.fi/en/investors.

The conference call ID is 6174081 and the phone numbers to participate the conference are:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361 Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574 UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105Â Â USA: +1 719-457-1036Â Â Â Â

News conference recordings

A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be available on the Orion website later the same day.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Â Jari Karlson

CFO Â

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Contact person:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

tel. +358 10Â 426 4646Â

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled EasyhalerÂ® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire

