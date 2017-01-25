We hereby inform that the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos Nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered at Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter, the "Company"), adopted the decision to elect Bjarke Palsson to the duties of independent Board Members of the Company to the current vacancy from 24 January, 2017 until the term of office of the acting Board of the Company (29 April, 2018).



The newly elected Board Member of the Company Bjarke Pålsson also acts as Managing Director of Financial Strategy & Origination at Danish company Nykredit.



Acting General Manager Marius Pulkauninkas, +370 46 391 763