

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised for a positive start on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders backing the construction of two controversial energy infrastructure projects that had been halted by the Obama administration due in part to environmental concerns.



U.S. stocks rose the most in three weeks overnight while Treasuries tumbled as Trump shifted his focus back to growth initiatives.



Asian markets followed Wall Street higher on improved risk sentiment, sterling added to overnight gains and oil drifted lower on expectations of an increase in U.S. inventories, while the dollar's overnight rebound fizzled out on concerns about the impact of Trump's protectionist trade stance.



Japanese trade data came in mixed, with exports rising for the first time in 15 months in December while imports declined more than forecast. Elsewhere, central bank estimates showed that South Korea's GDP expanded at the slowest pace in more than a year in the fourth quarter.



German Ifo business sentiment survey results are slated for release later in the day, with economists expecting the corresponding index to rise to 111.3 in January from 111 in December.



Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent to reach record closing highs as investors pondered over robust corporate earnings reports and mixed economic data. The Dow rose 0.6 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.3 percent on Tuesday after a report showed Eurozone economic activity got off to a strong start in January.The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained 0.2 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally lower after the U.K. Supreme Court upheld a High Court ruling that the government must consult lawmakers before starting the Brexit process.



