

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported that its Core EBITDA for fiscal year 2016 rose 15.8% to 918 million Swiss francs from 793 million francs in the prior year.



Annual sales grew 8.7% year-over-year to 4.13 billion francs, while it was up 8.2% in constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead for 2017, the company expects sales growth of mid-single digits, CORE EBITDA of 1 billion francs, double-digit CORE EBIT growth. This outlook is on a Lonza standalone basis.



The Board of Directors is proposing an increased cash dividend of 2.75 francs per share for 2016.



The Board of Directors is proposing to Lonza's Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on 25 April 2017, the election of Albert M. Baehny (64) as a new member of the Board. Subject to his election, the Board will appoint Mr. Baehny as Vice Chairman of the Board with the intention to propose him as the new Chairman at the AGM 2018. The Board is proposing the re-election of Rolf Soiron as its Chairman for one more year until the AGM 2018 in order to ensure continuity in the supervision of the Capsugel transaction and its successful integration.



Thomas Ebeling has decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM this year. The Board would like to thank Thomas Ebeling for his contributions during his three years of service on the Board and on the Nomination and Compensation Committee.



The Board is further proposing to the AGM the re-election of all other Board members.



Albert M. Baehny has achieved an impressive track record as Chairman of the Board of Geberit since 2011. He also served as the company's CEO from 2005 to 2014. Before he joined Geberit, he gained technological and industrial experiences that will be of value in his new role at Lonza, i.e. positions in the pharma and chemical industry, including with Serono-Hypolab, Dow Chemicals Europe, Ciba-Geigy, Ciba Specialty Chemicals, Vantico and Wacker Chemie.



The Board of Directors also appointed Fridtjof Helemann, Chief Human Resources Officer for Lonza, as a member of the Executive Committee (EC), effective as of 1 February 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX