BAIE VERTE, NEWFOUNDLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Rambler Metals & Mining Plc (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)
TSXV: RAB; AIM: RMM
25 January 2017
Rambler Releases Fiscal 2017 Production Guidance and
Stub Period Production Results
London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB; AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides its 2017 Production Guidance, Calendar 2016 comparative results and results for its five month Stub period ending 31 December 2016.
HIGHLIGHTS
Forecast copper and gold production for the 2017 fiscal year is included in the table below. 2017 will be the first full year whereby the Company's fiscal year will be the same as the calendar year.
F2017 Calendar 2016 5 Month PRODUCTION Guidance Actuals Stub Period -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Dry Tonnes Milled 350,000 - 400,000 267,347 118,922 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Copper Recovery (%) 94 - 96 95.8 96.2 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Gold Recovery (%) 65 - 70 67.2 67.9 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Copper Head Grade (%) 1.3 - 1.6 1.79 1.51 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Gold Head Grade (g/t) 0.5 - 1.0 1.14 0.82 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ CONCENTRATE -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Copper (%) 26 - 28 27.2 27.3 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Gold (g/t) 4.0 - 8.0 12.6 11.4 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Dry Tonnes Produced 18,000 - 22,000 15,863 5,946 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ SALEABLE METAL -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Copper (tonnes) 5,100 - 5,800 4,174 1,590 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Gold (ounces ) 4,400 - 5,100 6,132 2,020 -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0208V_1-2017-1-24.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Norman Williams, CPA,CA Peter Mercer President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Secretary Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Tel No: 709-800-1929 Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700 Fax No: 709-800-1921 Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719 Nominated Advisor (NOMAD) Investor Relations David Porter, Craig Francis Nicole Marchand Investor Relations Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel No: 416- 428-3533 Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000 Nicole@nm-ir.com
Website: www.ramblermines.com
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
Norman Williams, CPA,CA
President and CEO
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: 709-800-1929
Fax No: 709-800-1921
Peter Mercer
Vice President, Corporate Secretary
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700
Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719
Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)
David Porter, Craig Francis
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
Investor Relations
Nicole Marchand
Investor Relations
Tel No: 416- 428-3533
Nicole@nm-ir.com
Website: www.ramblermines.com