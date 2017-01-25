Driving Company Growth and Customers' Digital Transformation Strategies Are Key Areas of Focus in EMEA

Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, today announces Rob Coyne as General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In this role he will be responsible for overall company performance, building on recent successes, and ensuring the continued growth of the business.

Rob joins Hootsuite after spending three years as Managing Director of leading digital marketing organisation Kenshoo. As part of his responsibilities, Rob grew Kenshoo's business and presence in London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Stockholm. Prior to Kenshoo, he led sales teams for more than 10 years at business software companies Oracle and SAP, developing the businesses across EMEA. With his experience at Kenshoo, Rob has a strong background in social marketing across a number of industries.

With more than 1,000 enterprise customers across the EMEA region using Hootsuite to scale social media within their organisations, this announcement comes at a time of growth for the company. Last year Hootsuite announced the company was cash flow positive and partnerships with leading social advertising organisations. These technology partners are enabling Hootsuite customers to execute social advertising programmes at scale, across the major social channels.

"Rob comes with a fantastic background in social marketing and advertising solutions and will support our customers in developing both paid, owned, and earned social strategies. Social is in his DNA and his close relationships with partners such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter will only strengthen our connections across the region. Our customers are innovators in their approach to social media and as an industry veteran, Rob will provide expertise in the advertising space," said Bob Elliott, senior vice president of global sales at Hootsuite.

"The Hootsuite team is second to none and I've admired the clarity in which the executive team has driven the company forward with a strategy and focus around delivering value to the customer. I believe in helping businesses embrace social to ensure they better serve their customers throughout the entire customer journey," said Rob Coyne, general manager of Hootsuite EMEA.

Hootsuite is growing rapidly and searching for new talent across EMEA with 35+ open roles helping champion the power of human connection.

