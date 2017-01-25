BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 25 January 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 25 January 2017, the Company held 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 95,295,953 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date:

25 January 2017

