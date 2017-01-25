One Media iP Group Plc - Renewal of catalogue of recordings with MD Productions

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

One Media renews catalogue of recordings with MD Productions

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider, which consolidates, exploits and monetises intellectual property rights around music and video, is pleased to announce that it has renewed the exclusive rights to the MD Production music catalogue for recoupable advance of $18,000 (eighteen thousand US Dollars). The MD catalogue comprises over 1,000 original recordings from the 1960s to the 1980s. With performances from artists such as Don Fardon, The Cockerel Chorus, Dando Shaft, Gill Scott-Heron, Greyhound, Roy Harper, Johnny Kidd & the Pirates, Kenny and Python Lee Jackson to name just a few. The tracks have been marketed exclusively by One Media since 2007 on a royalty-sharing basis. MD Productions has been a long-term music provider and has received three advances and on-going royalties from One Media throughout the term. One Media is pleased to report that it has always fully recouped its advances throughout the relationship.

MD Productions is headed by Miki Dallon a well-known songwriter and recordproducer fromthe 60s and 70s who also hadhis own performing career from the late 50s to the mid 60s. As a songwriter and producer he scored with The Sorrows 'Take a Heart' and Neil Christian 'That's Nice', the songs were also major hits by a variety of artists in most European territories. Miki undertook further independent production work for many Major labels throughout the 70s and 80s, having previously run the Strike and Young Blood labels as outlets for his productions through the 60s and 70s. Back in 1958 Miki began his music career as a rock'n'roll pianist with Vince Taylor and Marty Wilde. He followed up with his own group the Medallions appearing on TV shows like 6.5 Special, before teaming up with Mickie Most as a group The Minute Men in 1964.

Commenting on the deal, Michael Infante Chairman and CEO said "We have represented the exclusive digital rights for over 10 years and we very much look forward to continuing with this great catalogue of rights. Miki'sinsight and passion for business is the same now as it was 50 years ago, he is a legend."

One Media iP Group Plc Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Infante Tel: +44 (0)175 378 5500 One Media iP Group Plc Corporate Communications Alice Dyson-Jones Tel +44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Liam Murray / Jo Turner Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Broker Karri Vuori Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. The consumer led but B2B (Business-to-business) operation looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000+ music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling the content for sale through over 600 digital music and video stores groups worldwide. The Company has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including; pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel, world-music, plus stand-up comedy, spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired for a consideration of USD$1.6m the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising of over 3500 shows is available for viewing on the Groups YouTube Channel. Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT) as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artist and tracks on legitimate digital stores. One Media is eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT"). The company is profitable, cash resourced and has operated an active dividend policy since 2011.