EXCHANGE NOTICE, 25 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



THE SHARE OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT



The shares of Honkarakenne Oyj were transferred to the observation segment on 3 November 2016 on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)).



Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company."



The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist.



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 25.1.2017 OSAKKEET



HONKARAKENNE OYJ:N OSAKE POISTETAAN TARKKAILULISTALTA



Honkarakenne Oyj:n osakkeet siirrettiin tarkkailulistalle 3.11.2016 Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella.



Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen."



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen peruste on poistunut.



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260