Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-25 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS LHV Group will close the list of investors for interest payment on their bonds (trading code: LHVB065025A*, ISIN code: EE3300110741) on January 28, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the bonds of AS LHV Group are traded cum-interest the last day today, on January 25, 2017. The bonds will go ex-interest tomorrow, on January 26, 2017.



The Company will pay quarterly interest payments (with annual interest rate of 6.50%) on January 30, 2017.



* Fixed income automatch market segment (TSE Bonds Automatch)



