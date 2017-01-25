

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported attributable profit to the group of 6.20 billion euros for 2016, compared to 5.97 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.40 euros. The Group said its attributable profit increased 4% compared to 2015, with strong growth in fee income and improvements in credit quality, partially offset by the weakening of certain currencies against the Euro and an increase in tax in both Poland and U.K. Excluding one off items and currency movements, underlying profit before tax increased by 12%. Underlying earnings per share was 0.43 euros compared to 0.44 euros.



For fiscal 2016, net interest income decreased 3.4% to 31.09 billion euros from 32.19 billion euros. Net fee income was 10.18 billion euros compared to 10.03 billion euros. Net operating income was 22.77 billion euros compared to 23.70 billion euros.



Banco Santander Group Executive Chairman, Ana Botín, said: 'In 2016 Santander has achieved strong results, meeting all our strategic and business objectives. We have earned the loyalty of a further 1.4 million customers, serving 125 million people and businesses across Europe and the Americas and increasing lending by 2%.'



