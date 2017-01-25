Bonava's Best Ever Full-year Earnings

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

1 October-31 December 2016

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,584 M (7,314)

(7,314) Operating profit was SEK 985 M (1,015). The operating margin was 15.0 per cent (13.9)

(1,015). The operating margin was 15.0 per Profit after financial items was SEK 918 M (939)

(939) Profit for the period after tax amounted to SEK 717 M (723)

(723) Cash flow before financing was SEK 1,428 M (2,131)

(2,131) Earnings per share were SEK 6.61 (6.67)

(6.67) Return on capital employed amounted to 14.6 per cent (12.5)

The number of housing units sold for the period was 2,717 (2,299). The number of production starts of housing units in the period was 2,682 (2,849)

1 January-31 December 2016

Net sales amounted to SEK 13,492 M (13,070)

(13,070) Operating profit was SEK 1,562 M (1,377).

(1,377). The operating margin was 11.6 per cent (10.5)

Profit after financial items was SEK 1,283 M (1,033)

(1,033) Profit for the period after tax amounted to SEK 1,004 M (798)

(798) Cash flow before financing was SEK 536 M (1,437)

(1,437) Earnings per share were SEK 9.26 (7.36)

(7.36) Return on capital employed was 14.6 per cent (12.5)

The number of housing units sold for the period was 6,233 (6,315). The number of production starts of housing units in the period was 5,832 (6,356)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.80 per share

No dilution effect.

Invitation to analyst and media meeting

Joachim Hallengren, CEO and Ann-Sofi Danielsson, CFO, will present the Year-end report and the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Venue: Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm, Sweden.

Time: Wednesday, January 25, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Registration and coffee served from 9:30 a.m.

Register by e-mail at ir@bonava.com or by telephone at +46737739845.

To participate in the teleconference and ask questions, call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46-851-999-355,

DE: +49-211-971-900-86,

UK: +44-203-194-05-50,

US: +18-552-692-605

The presentation will also be broadcast live at bonava.com/en/investor-relations, where presentation material will be available for downloading and the teleconference will be available for replay.

For more information, please contact:

Ann-Sofi Danielsson,

CFO and Head of Investor Relations,

E-mail: ann-sofi.danielsson@bonava.com

Tel: +46-706-740-720

Rasmus Blomqvist,

Investor relations

E-mail: rasmus.blomqvist@bonava.com

Tel: +46-737-739-845

E-mail: ir@bonava.com

Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe. Born out of NCC, Bonava has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930's. Today Bonava has 1,400 employees and operates in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Germany, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia with sales of SEK 13 billion. Bonava's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us: bonava.com

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Bonava AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on 25 January 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/bonava/r/bonava-s-best-ever-full-year-earnings,c2173104

The following files are available for download: