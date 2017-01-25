Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announces it will be part of the 20th edition of Pharmapack exhibition, which will take place on 1st-2nd February 2017, in Paris (France).

Pharmapack exhibition, which will take place at Paris Expo (France) has become one of the key meeting places for the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery industry players from all over the world1

BIOCORP will participate at booth H8 and will present its innovations in pharmaceutical and connected medical devices. The company has already won two Best Exhibitor Innovation awards in 2015 and 2016 for its connected devices Datapen and Easylog. This year, BIOCORP will present its NewGuard in the Innovation Gallery, a new generation of integrated passive safety device compatible with various sizes of stacked needles PFS, under industrialization since the first half of 2016.

During Pharmapack exhibition, Eric Dessertenne, BIOCORP's Chief Operating Officer, will also participate in two presentations as a speaker:

Conference: " Go beyond tracking: guarantee better and safer treatment administration ", on February 1 st , from 2:40PM to 3:05PM.

", on February 1 , from 2:40PM to 3:05PM. Roundtable: "Market access, pricing and reimbursement strategies for innovative drug delivery and connected health products" (moderated by Faraj Abdelnour, President of ACIDIM), on February 2nd, from 2:50PM to 4:00PM.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 44 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit: www.biocorp.fr

More information at: http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/

