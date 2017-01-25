Castellum Intends to Form Four Regions

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Castellum AB (publ) has initiated a process to reduce the number of regions - from five to four. The intention is that the business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with the region Stockholm, led by Anders Nilsson, managing director of the region Stockholm.

Jörgen Lundgren, managing director of the region North, will be leaving his position during the summer, at his own request, to take over as CEO of an investment company. He was the former CEO of Norrporten until Castellum's acquisition of the company last year.

"I want to thank Jörgen for his genuine commitment and the efforts he makes in the integration of Norrporten - and wish him all the best for the future", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 71 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.3 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

