The appeal court (Patent- och marknadsöverdomstolen) has granted leave to the appeal in the patent dispute between Beamocular and C-RAD. The district court (The Stockholm Patent and Market court) confirmed in its verdict dated October 27, 2016 C-RAD's entitlement and ownership of the invention named "Patient Monitoring Radiation Machines". Beamocular party appealed the verdict.



Leave to appeal is granted in the large majority of appeals in patent cases. The decision to leave grant to the appeal does in itself not indicate how the appeal court will rule after having heard the case on the merits.



The appeal court will try the case based on the same material as in the district court. C-RAD is not aware of any circumstances that change the chances to prevail also in the appeal court. C-RAD's view is that nothing new has happened, and C-RAD's assessment of its chances to successfully defend its right to the invention remains unchanged.



The background to the dispute relates to the ownership of a patent family (one patent application and one patent) which originates from an invention named "Patient Monitoring Radiation Machines", whose inventor Kristofer Maad, via the company Beamocular AB, to which he transferred his right, claims that the invention is not owned or has been transferred to C-RAD Positioning. Kristofer Maad was previously employed at C-RAD but resigned from the company in September 2014.



