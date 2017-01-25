HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- A new collaboration between Luxify, Asia's premier online luxury marketplace, and Birks, Canada's leading jeweller since 1879, is offering selective Asian buyers a more convenient and discreet way to invest in high-end, distinctive jewellery featuring Canadian largest coloured diamond 35.11 cts, a rare fancy 4.05 cts intense purple pink diamond and an emerald cut 7.01 cts D flawless white diamond among others exclusive gems.

Canadian largest coloured diamond "The Radiant North" a 35.11 cts Cushion Modified Brilliant

https://www.luxify.com/listing/one-of-a-kind-pave-diamond-pendant-with-cushion-cut-fancy-dark-yellowish-brown-diamond

Luxify a start-up of over three years, continues to connect Asian markets with exemplary diamonds and fine jewellery. "It is a wonderful opportunity for us to introduce Birks' unique Canadian diamonds to our local markets. Asian consumers, particularly Chinese and Indian, will continue to be an important driving force in the diamond industry," says Florian Martigny, Co-Founder of Luxify.com.

"China's appetite for high quality jewellery is increasing. In the year to September 2016, there was a five per cent increase in retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery notching RMB 24.9B (US$3.66B), according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China," he said. "Moreover, Chinese buyers continue to invest in diamonds making the nation the world's second-largest market for diamonds. Sales are expected to double within the next decade, according to Bain & Co, a private equity firm".

"These exquisite diamonds are a savvy asset, allowing buyers to keep an eye on their investment whether they are worn on a finger or kept as an investment. Pink diamonds have increased in value over the past decade," said Martigny.

A fancy 4.05cts intense purple pink cut-cornered square diamond

https://www.luxify.com/listing/4-05-fancy-intense-pink-diamond

The collaboration between Luxify and Birks provides Asian buyers the opportunity to view and purchase rare diamonds including a deep reddish pink, an intense purple pink and a 7.01 Canadian mined D Flawless Type II white diamond.

An emerald cut 7.01cts D flawless Canadian white diamond

https://www.luxify.com/listing/pave-diamond-engagement-ring-with-emerald-cut-diamond

Birks is a leading operator of 26 prestige jewellery stores located in most of Canada's major urban areas. Founded in 1879, Birks has become one of Canada's leading retailers, designers and manufacturers of high-end jewellery, watches, sterling and silver-plated silverware, as well as gifts. To find out more, visit birks.com.

Luxify is Asia's leading online marketplace for luxury, featuring new, vintage and pre-owned luxury items. With uniquely curated shopping experiences, Luxify is the go-to destination for discerning collectors and sophisticated consumers. For more information about Luxify, visit luxify.com.

